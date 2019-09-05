Week 2 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Big Bear

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (six of 22 passing for 137 yards, three TDs, one INT); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (10 carries for 88 yards and two TDs); Soph. RB Tyler Fields (10 carries for 78 yards and one TD)

Key Bears: Sr. RB Paul Domingue (14 carries for 120 yards and two TDs); Sr. FB/DL Markus Napolitano (19 carries for 83 yards; 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss); Sr. OLB Liam Early (10 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one blocked FG)

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (1-0) hosts Big Bear (0-2) in its nonleague home opener … The Breakers, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, had a bye last week following their 43-14 season-opening win against Green Street Academy of Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 22 … Laguna Beach is undefeated in season openers under fourth-year coach John Shanahan but has not started 2-0 since 2016, Shanahan’s first season in charge … Shanahan praised his team’s ability to run the ball after rushing for three scores against Green Street Academy … The Breakers have lost to Big Bear, which won the 2017 Division 12 title, in nonleague games each of the last two years … Big Bear was competitive in last week’s 34-13 loss to Twentynine Palms, but was outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

