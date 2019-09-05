Week 2 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. University

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at University High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Braden Crabtree (14 of 21 passing for 245 yards and one TD); Jr. RB/OLB Jonathan Gonzalez (12 carries for 73 yards); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (seven catches for 142 yards and one TD)

Key Trojans: Jr. QB Brian Bush (six of 14 passing for 71 yards, one TD and one INT); Sr. RB/CB Branton Lucas (16 carries for 115 yards; two catches for nine yards and one TD); So. WR/FS Noah Scherson (one catch for 34 yards)

Breakdown: Those manning the skills positions for Ocean View (1-0) are virtually unrecognizable from the team that earned a share of the Pac 4 League crown last season, the first league title for the Seahawks since 1989 … The Seahawks still found a path to a 19-13 victory against Los Amigos in their opener last week, led by a big night in the receiving game from Alcaraz … Gonzalez carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards in the second half against the Lobos. He will look to build on that success without left tackle Alexis Torres, whom Seahawks coach Luis Nuñez said is out with a knee injury … University (0-1) struggled mightily on offense against Laguna Hills in a 42-8 loss last week. The Trojans committed four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, in the game … The game could prove meaningful down the road, as both teams are part of the CIF Southern Section’s Division 12 grouping.

