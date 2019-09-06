High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football routs Big Bear in home opener

The Laguna Beach High football team beat Big Bear 49-14 in its nonleague home opener on Friday night.

The Breakers, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, improved to 2-0 and Big Bear fell to 0-3.

Advertisement

Breakers quarterback Andrew Johnson passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a score.

“Everyone was just playing as a team, our safeties were coming down and doing their job and linebackers were filling in,” Johnson said. “It was just a really clean game and probably one of the best halves of football we’ve ever played. It was nice to finally beat them after these three years.”

Advertisement

— Rebecca Radtke

Estancia 20, La Quinta 7: The Eagles (1-1) won their home opener on Friday at Orange Coast College.

Long Beach Wilson 43, Huntington Beach 7: The visiting Oilers dropped to 0-3 after Friday’s nonleague game.

Loara 16, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs dropped to 1-1 after a nonleague game at home on Friday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dave Mohs Tournament

Pool 2: Newport Harbor dropped matches to Foothill (25-13, 25-22) and Trabuco Hills (24-26, 25-21, 15-13) at home, bringing the Sailors’ record to 1-4 for the season.

Pool 3: Host Corona del Mar defeated Temecula Great Oak 25-18, 25-19, and the Sea Kings lost to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 25-21, 20-25, 15-10.

CdM (2-3) dropped its play-in match to Los Angeles Marymount 25-20, 25-18, falling into the Silver Bracket.

Advertisement

Pool 5: Laguna Beach defeated Temecula Chaparral 25-21, 25-22 and Corona Santiago 25-18, 25-20 on Friday at Edison High.

The Breakers lost to Dana Hills 25-21, 18-25, 15-13, but they still won their pool.

Laguna Beach (12-3) will face South Jordan Bingham (Utah) at Edison High at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The winner will advance to the Gold Bracket.

Pool 7: Host Edison defeated Sage Hill 25-15, 25-23, but it lost to Bingham 22-25, 25-17, 15-10.

The Chargers are now 5-5 this season.

Sage Hill (0-9) also dropped matches to Temecula Valley 25-17, 25-15 and Bingham 26-24, 25-23.

Pool 8: Host Huntington Beach defeated Murrieta Valley 19-25, 25-20, 15-11, Tesoro 25-21, 25-15, and JSerra 25-14, 25-12.

The Oilers (16-4) will remain home to face Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for the right to advance to the Gold Bracket and face Marymount.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Marina 9, Long Beach Poly 7: Sophomore Vincent Labonte had four goals for the Vikings on Friday in a nonleague road match.

Advertisement

Tanner Reynolds added three goals for Marina (4-4), and Tanner Powell made 19 saves.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Newport Harbor 12, St. Margaret’s 6: Avery Wooden and Trish Harano swept in doubles for the Sailors in Friday’s nonleague match at Saddleback College.

Riley DeCinces and Bree Clarke also swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (3-2), while freshman Chloe Bennett won a doubles set.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.