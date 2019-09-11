Week 3 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Saddleback

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Segerstrom High

Key Lobos: Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez (17 catches for 243 yards and two TDs; 15 tackles); Sr. MLB Moises Magdaleno (26 tackles, two tackles for a loss); Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer (18 of 36 passing for 196 yards and three TDs)

Key Roadrunners: Sr. RB/MLB Henry Santay; Jr. WR/CB Vincent Resendez; Sr. RB/WR Kevin Rosales

Breakdown: Los Amigos (0-2), led by first-year coach Maopu Tuato, is coming off a bye as it plays Saddleback (1-1) in nonleague action on Thursday night ... The Lobos were competitive in their last game before the break, a 19-13 loss at Ocean View on Aug. 30. Los Amigos also started the season with a 27-7 loss to Dana Hills, which has gone on to a 3-0 start ... Los Amigos is 0-2 for the first time since 2015, the year the Lobos lost their first five games and finished 3-8 ... Saddleback has also played Dana Hills, and the Dolphins routed the Roadrunners 51-7 last week ... Los Amigos has won two of its previous three nonleague meetings against Saddleback since 2016, including last year’s 48-0 shutout.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.