Week 3 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Katella

Photo gallery: Marina vs. Katella in football
Marina running back Pharoah Rush carries the ball against Katella during the first half of a nonleague game at Westminster High on Sept. 7, 2018.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
5:46 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Glover Stadium

Key Vikings: Sr. RB/DB Pharoah Rush; Jr. WR/DB Dane Brenton; Jr. QB Jack Miller; Jr. QB Gavin Del Toro

Key Knights: Jr. QB Pharrell Scorza; Jr. RB Luke Monzon; Sr. RB/LB Miles Poland; Jr. WR/DE Isaac Vargas

Breakdown: Marina (2-0) and Katella (3-0) meet again in a nonleague tilt for the second year in a row. After the visiting Knights beat the Vikings 33-28 at Westminster High last year, the home-and-home set moves to Glover Stadium, where Katella has won its last seven contests since dropping the CIF State Division 5A final to Fortuna 54-33 in 2017. Katella, ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 10 poll, has also won 22 consecutive regular season games … Marina, which is No. 9 in the Division 11 poll, will have had ample time to prepare in coming off a bye. The Vikings offense has clicked to the tune of 44.5 points per game, while a stingy defense pitched a shutout against Torrance 56-0 on Aug. 29 … Through two games, the Vikings have used a rotation of Miller and Del Toro at quarterback.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
