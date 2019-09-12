Week 3 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Katella

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Glover Stadium

Key Vikings: Sr. RB/DB Pharoah Rush; Jr. WR/DB Dane Brenton; Jr. QB Jack Miller; Jr. QB Gavin Del Toro

Key Knights: Jr. QB Pharrell Scorza; Jr. RB Luke Monzon; Sr. RB/LB Miles Poland; Jr. WR/DE Isaac Vargas

Breakdown: Marina (2-0) and Katella (3-0) meet again in a nonleague tilt for the second year in a row. After the visiting Knights beat the Vikings 33-28 at Westminster High last year, the home-and-home set moves to Glover Stadium, where Katella has won its last seven contests since dropping the CIF State Division 5A final to Fortuna 54-33 in 2017. Katella, ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 10 poll, has also won 22 consecutive regular season games … Marina, which is No. 9 in the Division 11 poll, will have had ample time to prepare in coming off a bye. The Vikings offense has clicked to the tune of 44.5 points per game, while a stingy defense pitched a shutout against Torrance 56-0 on Aug. 29 … Through two games, the Vikings have used a rotation of Miller and Del Toro at quarterback.

