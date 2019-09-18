Week 4 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Estancia

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Orange Coast College

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (46 of 66 passing for 584 yards, five TDs and four INTs); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (19 catches for 353 yards and four TDs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (31 carries for 208 yards and two TDs); Sr. DE Josh Roberts (21 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack)

Key Eagles: Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon (24 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack; 15 carries for 68 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Nathan Pacheco (43 carries for 165 yards; 19 tackles); Sr. FB/MLB Gannon Griffin (24 tackles); Jr. RB/CB Beto Sotomayor (31 carries for 104 yards)

Breakdown: Both Ocean View (2-1) and host Estancia (1-2) will be looking to put difficult losses behind them in Thursday’s nonleague game. The Seahawks gave up a touchdown in the final minute to lose 28-21 at home to Beckman last week, while the Eagles were blanked after the opening minutes of a 14-7 loss to Santiago … Alcaraz, a second-team All-Pac 4 League selection last year, is off to a solid start with four touchdown catches in three games for Ocean View. He is averaging 18.6 yards per catch … Estancia aired it out more last week with sophomore quarterback Cameron Knickerbocker, filling in for junior Kyle Blinn, who remains in the concussion protocol. Knickerbocker completed 13 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two interceptions against Santiago, completing passes to seven different receivers … Ocean View beat Estancia 35-7 last season, though the Eagles have won three of the teams’ five meetings since 2012.

