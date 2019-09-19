Week 4 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Agoura

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Barons: Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. RB/LB Carlos Salazar; Jr. QB Jimmy Russell

Key Chargers: So. WR Jake East; Sr. RB/OLB Ryan Rowe; Sr. QB Nathaniel Frederick; Sr. DL Evan Randel

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (2-2) hosts Agoura (1-3) in a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions … The Barons are looking to move their record above the .500 mark for the first time this season in their final tune-up before Sunset League play. During their two-game winning streak, the Barons have outscored the opposition 87-7 … Ciok has found the end zone in every game this season, while Anderson has scored multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games … Fountain Valley remains on the periphery of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 rankings as one of four teams outside of the top 10 receiving votes … Agoura has lost its last three games to Saugus, Ventura Buena and Woodland Hills El Camino Real. The Chargers are averaging just 11.5 points per game this season.

