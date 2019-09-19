Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 4 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Agoura

tn-dpt-sp-fv-fountain-football-woodbridge-20190905-2.jpg
Fountain Valley running back Tanner Ciok (5) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Blake Anderson during the first half of a nonleague game against Woodbridge at Huntington Beach High on Sept. 5.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2019
5:10 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Barons: Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. RB/LB Carlos Salazar; Jr. QB Jimmy Russell

Key Chargers: So. WR Jake East; Sr. RB/OLB Ryan Rowe; Sr. QB Nathaniel Frederick; Sr. DL Evan Randel

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (2-2) hosts Agoura (1-3) in a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions … The Barons are looking to move their record above the .500 mark for the first time this season in their final tune-up before Sunset League play. During their two-game winning streak, the Barons have outscored the opposition 87-7 … Ciok has found the end zone in every game this season, while Anderson has scored multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games … Fountain Valley remains on the periphery of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 rankings as one of four teams outside of the top 10 receiving votes … Agoura has lost its last three games to Saugus, Ventura Buena and Woodland Hills El Camino Real. The Chargers are averaging just 11.5 points per game this season.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
