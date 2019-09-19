Week 4 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Marina

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High

Key Oilers: Sr. RB/CB Brandon Ferrin; Sr. TE/OLB Christian Moore; Sr. NG Michael McCormick; Sr. FB/DE Brandon Bova

Key Vikings: Sr. WR/SS/K Eric Church; Jr. WR/CB Dane Brenton; Jr. QB Jack Miller; Sr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke

Breakdown: Marina (3-0) is off to its best start since 2016, which also matches the Vikings’ best start in Jeff Turley’s six years as the head coach … The Vikings vaulted to No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll after upsetting previously unbeaten Katella, which carried a 22-game winning streak in the regular season into Week 3 … Marina has not defeated Huntington Beach since a 21-14 nonleague victory at Orange Coast College on Sept. 25, 2008 … Huntington Beach (1-3) picked up its first win of the season in a 42-14 win at Irvine last week. Tight end Christian Moore (ankle), a Kansas State commit, made his season debut. Oilers coach Brett Brown said that Moore, who also plays outside linebacker, played exclusively on the offensive side of the ball against the Vaqueros. He had three catches for 25 yards while playing in a limited role in the first half.

