College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s golf finishes 12th in Nick Watney Invitational

The UC Irvine men’s golf team finished in 12th place after shooting a final-round 287 on Tuesday in the Nick Watney Invitational at Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno.

The Anteaters finished their first tournament of the season with a 54-hole score of 865 (296-282-287).

UCI senior Ramiz Jamal finished tied for 27th with an even-par 213 over the three rounds. Sophomore Matt Gunson tied for 35th with a total of 215.

Senior Jonathan Kang finished tied for 41st with a 216, including a one-under-par 70 in the final round. Senior Chris Casey tied for 74th at 222, while sophomore Parker Lestz tied for 88th at 229.

The Anteaters return to action at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley on Oct. 14-15.

Ottawa University of Arizona Fall Invitational: Vanguard sophomore Malia Kiger won by finishing with a four-over-par total of 220 on Monday at the Eagle’s Nest Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Hermosa Beach native had eleven birdies, and she topped a field of 26 women in the event.

Senior Tyler McDaniel led the Lions on the men’s side. He finished tied for 25th after posting rounds of 75, 72 and 75 for a total of 222.

MEN’S SOCCER

Orange Coast 2, Fullerton 1: Julian Madrigal’s goal in the 60th minute led the host Pirates in the Orange Empire Conference opener against the defending conference champion on Tuesday.

John Cisneros had the first goal for Orange Coast, which is 7-1-1 overall. Pablo Ramirez made four saves.

Golden West 1, Irvine Valley 1: Martin Garcia-Sandoval scored for the visiting Rustlers in Tuesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Golden West is 3-2-4 overall and 0-0-1 in the conference.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Golden West 1, Irvine Valley 0: The Rustlers improved to 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in Orange Empire Conference play after Tuesday’s home match.

Fullerton 3, Orange Coast 1: Lynette Romero recorded the Pirates’ goal in an Orange Empire Conference opener on the road Tuesday.

Orange Coast is 3-5-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Vanguard 3, University of Saint Katherine 0: Chloe Fry finished with seven kills, two services aces and one dig in the Lions’ 25-5, 25-14, 25-13 nonconference win at home Tuesday.

Tobi Sanders contributed eight kills and a dig for Vanguard (16-3), ranked No. 21 in the NAIA poll. Sam Rice, the NAIA National Defender of the Week, had 13 digs.

