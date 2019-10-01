Huntington Beach girls’ golf edges Edison to stay perfect

Huntington Beach High girls’ golf coach Melanie McCaffery received a bouquet of flowers from her players following Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match against Edison.

McCaffery had been honored Monday night as the Oilers’ recipient of the “Coach of Character” award. The ceremony at the Anaheim Convention Center was put on by the Orange County Athletic Directors Assn.

“It was really flattering,” McCaffery said. “The athletic director [Melissa Vandenbosch] wanted to recognize not only me, but our program. It’s because of [the girls] that we’re getting some acknowledgment.”

Huntington Beach just keeps rolling along.

Senior Vanessa Betancourt was co-medalist with a one-over-par 37 as the Oilers edged the Chargers 195-197 at SeaCliff Country Club. Huntington Beach improved to 8-0 this season.

Edison junior Erin Johnson also shot a 37 for co-medalist honors.

It was consistent scores that helped the Oilers earn their second straight two-stroke victory, after edging Fountain Valley 183-185 in their Surf League opener Thursday at Mile Square Golf Course. The round of 183 represented a school record.

Huntington Beach’s Chloe Griffith chips onto the green in a Sunset Conference crossover match against Edison at SeaCliff Country Club in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Betancourt, a UC Riverside commit who had eight pars and one bogey on the front nine of SeaCliff on Tuesday, was followed closely by her teammates. Freshman Chloe Griffith shot a 38, and senior Kaitlin Tsukamoto carded a 39. Junior Keely Tang shot a 40, and freshman Stella Daniels had the fifth counting score with a 41.

“I think it was a little frustrating,” Betancourt said of her round. “I had a lot of lip-outs ... but it feels good [to win]. Edison is a fun team to play, and they’re probably one of our biggest competitors. It’s nice to win on our home course.”

McCaffery wasn’t even sure that Tang would be able to play. Betancourt said that Tang had an allergic reaction to some almond milk just before the match. But she played well, birdieing the last hole, No. 9.

“We moved her group back one,” McCaffery said. “The water was off in the main building [at SeaCliff], so we went to like three different bathrooms. It was a little chaotic.”

McCaffery knows her team will be challenged for the third straight match Thursday, when it hosts defending Surf League champion Los Alamitos. Before the Griffins won league last year, Huntington Beach had won four straight Sunset League titles.

“We expect good competition from them too this year,” McCaffery said. “Our league is very, very strong.”

Edison’s Erin Johnson putts in a Sunset Conference crossover match against Huntington Beach at SeaCliff Country Club in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer )

Johnson provided maybe the shot of the day for Edison, making birdie on No. 5 after getting her second shot on the par-four hole to within about two feet.

Other scorers for the Chargers in Tuesday’s match included sophomore Hallie Brisco (38), sophomore Chaemin Kim (40), junior Isabel Sarkissian and junior Katie Crinella (both 41). Brisco had an eventful round, with three birdies as well as five bogies.

Chargers coach Jason Bronkar said he likes the way his team, the defending Wave League champion, has been playing as well. Edison finished second in the Long Beach Wilson tournament on Monday, and Kim was the second-lowest individual after shooting a three-under-par 71.

Edison continues Wave League play when it hosts Laguna Beach on Wednesday at Mile Square.

The Oilers and Chargers hung around with each other after the match ended Tuesday, before taking a big group picture. When Bronkar saw the flowers being presented to McCaffery, he said that they were well-deserved.

“She puts her heart and soul into it,” Bronkar said. “She’s probably the most organized coach that I know.”

The @HB_OilerSports girls golf team edges @EdisonSportsNet 195-197 in today’s Sunset Conference crossover match. HB is now 8-0 this season. Erin Johnson of Edison and Vanessa Betancourt of HB were co-medalists with a 37.@DailyPilotSport pic.twitter.com/HYaUzXaRKN — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) October 2, 2019

