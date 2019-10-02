College Roundup: Orange Coast women’s volleyball outlasts Santa Ana

Lucrezia Lualdi finished with 15 kills, 20 digs and one service ace, and the Orange Coast College women’s volleyball team defeated Santa Ana 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 20-25, 15-10 in an Orange Empire Conference match on the road Wednesday.

Bailey Coffin contributed 16 kills, 10 digs, three block assists and one ace for the Pirates (9-2, 2-1 in conference), who host Santiago Canyon on Friday at 6 p.m. Lily Johnson added eight kills, two solo blocks and eight block assists.

OCC’s Thea Snider totaled 41 assists, 10 digs, one kill, one ace and four block assists.

Golden West 3, Cypress 1: The host Ruslters won their first Orange Empire Conference match of the season with Tuesday’s 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 triumph.

Golden West, which is 7-2 overall, is at home against Santa Ana on Friday at 6 p.m.

