High School Roundup: Diane Molina leads Costa Mesa girls’ cross-country to win in league cluster meet

Senior Diane Molina paced the field with a time of 17 minutes 33.41 seconds to lead the Costa Mesa High girls’ cross-country team to a 29-33 win over Santa Ana on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League cluster meet at Irvine Regional Park.

Freshman Kira Anderson (third, 19:34.22), senior Vanessa Carrillo (fifth, 20:03.51), junior Jaqueline Rodriguez (seventh, 20:09.46) and sophomore Angeles Alatorre (13th, 21:34.16) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.

Sophomore Angelica Pelayo was sixth in 20:04.49 for Estancia, which placed fourth with 104 points.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Orange Coast League cluster meet: Santa Ana topped Costa Mesa 15-70 on Wednesday at Irvine Regional Park.

Senior John Paul Bottazzi finished seventh in 17:15.0 to lead the Mustangs.

Sophomore Giovany Ocampo was 14th in 18:15.90 for Estancia, which finished last with 147 points.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 1: The visiting Sea Kings pulled off a 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 28-26 upset in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

CdM, ranked No. 14 in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 1 and 2 combined poll, improved to 16-5 overall.

Fifth-ranked Laguna Beach dropped to 23-9.

Edison 3, Marina 0: The host Chargers earned a 25-9, 25-23, 25-21 sweep in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Edison is now 12-10 overall, while Marina fell to 8-14 on the year.

Huntington Beach 3, Newport Harbor 1: The visiting Oilers won 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Wednesday.

Huntington Beach improved to 22-9.

Newport Harbor is 5-15.

Los Alamitos 3, Fountain Valley 1: The host Barons saw their six-match winning streak snapped with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 loss in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Fountain Valley is 15-8.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Newport Harbor 12, Marina 6: Riley DeCinces and Bree Clark swept in doubles to lead the visiting Sailors in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Kristin Lindh and Kat Metcalf each won one set in singles for Newport Harbor (6-5).

Marina dropped to 10-5.

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0: Ella Davidson scored a goal for the host Oilers in Wednesday’s Sunset League Division B game.

Huntington Beach improved to 14-3-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Edison is now 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 187, Laguna Beach 248: Sophomore Chaemin Kim was the individual medalist for the host Chargers with a one-under-par 35 in Wednesday’s Wave League match at Mile Square Park.

@edisongirlsgolf just tied their home course record (187) at Mile Square Classic in their victory against Laguna Beach, moving them to 2-0 in league and 7-2 overall. #ProudToBeACharger @EdisonSportsNet @DailyPilotSport @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/IzkAmXa2OI — edisongirlsgolf (@edisongirlsgolf) October 3, 2019

Edison (7-2, 2-0 in league) tied its team strokes record on its home course. Junior Erin Johnson carded 36 for the Chargers, and junior Isabel Sarkissian shot a personal-best of 37.

Laguna Beach fell to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in league action.

Westminster 257, Costa Mesa 289: Vanessa Pham was the individual medalist for the host Lions in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match at Meadowlark Golf Course.

Costa Mesa fell to 1-5-1 in league play.

