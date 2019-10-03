High School Roundup: Estancia football loses to Calvary Chapel in Orange Coast League opener

The Estancia High football team fell to visiting Calvary Chapel 24-14 on Thursday night in an Orange Coast League opener at Orange Coast College.

Estancia (1-5) had a 14-8 lead at halftime, but Calvary Chapel scored 16 unanswered points in the second half.

On Oct. 10, Estancia will host Saddleback (1-4) in a game at Costa Mesa High at 7 p.m.

Santiago 25, Los Amigos 15: The Lobos fell to 2-4 overall with a loss in Thursday’s Garden Grove League opener at Garden Grove High.

Advertisement

Los Amigos will travel to face La Quinta (1-4) at Bolsa Grande High on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 11, Huntington Beach 7: The visiting Sea Kings swept in doubles to key a Sunset Conference crossover victory on Thursday.

Reece Kenerson and Jane Paulsen, Ashley Thomas and Cate Montgomery, and Olivia Sipiora and Tori Varela served as the doubles teams for CdM (7-5).

Hannah Jervis and Kristina Veskovic each won one set in singles for the Sea Kings.

Kaitlyn Taylor and Cindy Huynh swept for the Oilers (9-3).

Advertisement

Sage Hill 15, Fairmont Prep 3: Led by the pairing of Michele Zheng and Courtney Davis, the Lightning won all nine doubles sets in Thursday’s San Joaquin League match at home.

Sage Hill improved to 8-6 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Laguna Beach 13, Fountain Valley 5: The host Breakers improved to 5-4 in winning Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Fountain Valley dropped to 3-7.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Santa Ana 0: Malia Tufuga had 13 kills and two service aces to lead the visiting Mustangs to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 win in Thursday’s Orange Coast League match.

Lorelei Hobbis added 10 kills and four aces for Costa Mesa (16-8, 5-1 in league).

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 8, Westminster 0: Kaycee Kontra had three goals to lead the visiting Sailors in Thursday’s Sunset League Division A contest.

Sequoia Smit had two goals for Newport Harbor (7-5, 5-0 in league). Lindsey Blanchfield, Lana Burns and Maile Burns each scored once.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Calvary Chapel 246, Costa Mesa 292: The Mustangs fell to 1-6-1 in the Orange Coast League after Thursday’s road match at Mile Square Park.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.