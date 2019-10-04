College Roundup: Orange Coast women’s volleyball sweeps Santiago Canyon

Lu Lualdi finished with 14 kills and 16 digs, and the Orange Coast College women’s volleyball team swept Santiago Canyon 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 in an Orange Empire Conference match at home Friday.

Bailey Coffin had 11 kills and 14 digs for the Pirates (11-2, 4-1 in conference), while Thea Snider totaled 30 assists.

OCC plays at Irvine Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Golden West 3, Santa Ana 1: The Rustlers earned a 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 victory at home Friday to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the Orange Empire Conference.

Hope International 3, Vanguard 1: Lions’ Tobi Sanders had 14 kills, seven digs and one block, but the host Royals won 25-5, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 in a Golden State Athletic Conference match on Friday.

Vanguard is 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

MEN’S SOCCER

Orange Coast 1, Cypress 1: John Cisneros scored in Friday’s Orange Empire Conference road match for the Pirates (3-5-2, 0-1-1 in conference).

Golden West 2, Santiago Canyon 1: The host Rustlers improved to 4-2-4 overall and 1-0-1 in the Orange Empire Conference with Friday’s result.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Santiago Canyon 2, Golden West College 1: Sam Andrade had a goal for the visiting Rustlers in an Orange Empire Conference match on Friday.

Golden West dropped to 4-3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Cypress 2, Orange Coast College 0: The Pirates fell to 3-6-1 overall and 0-2 in the Orange Empire Conference after Friday’s home match.

