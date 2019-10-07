High School Roundup: CdM girls’ volleyball remains unbeaten in Surf League

Nikki Senske had 14 kills to lead the Corona del Mar High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-13, 15-25, 25-19 victory over visiting Los Alamitos on Monday night in a Surf League match.

Molly Joyce added 12 kills for the Sea Kings (18-5, 4-0 in league), who can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a win over Edison at home on Thursday.

Michelle Won had 12 digs, and Megan Fisk added three kills and four digs for CdM.

Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0: Xolani Hodel had a team-high 17 kills, as the visiting Oilers swept 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 in Monday’s Surf League match.

Huntington Beach (24-9, 3-1 in league) is in second place in the league.

Edison fell to 16-14 overall and 0-4 in the league.

Fountain Valley 3, Newport Harbor 0: The Barons swept 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 on Monday in a Wave League match at home.

Phoebe Minch led the Barons with 18 kills. Juliette Bokor had eight kills and four blocks. Lauren Mena added 32 assists and three service aces. Rachel Lucie and Delaney Risse each had three aces, and Jenna Peterson chipped in with six kills.

Fountain Valley (16-9, 2-2 in league) moved into second place in the league. The Barons will play at Laguna Beach (25-9, 4-0) on Thursday.

Newport Harbor (10-18, 1-3) will play host to Marina (8-16, 1-3) on Thursday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Newport Harbor 231, Laguna Beach 274: Sailors’ Cathy Tong was the individual medalist with a four-over-par 41 on the Los Lagos Course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Monday’s Wave League match.

Sabrina Nesbitt shot a 42 for the Sailors, who improved to 2-1 in league play.

The Breakers fell to 0-3 in the league.

