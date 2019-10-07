Richard Dunn honors Newport Harbor’s 1994 championship team in book

This season marks the 25th anniversary of the first CIF Southern Section title for the Newport Harbor High football team.

Newport Harbor went 14-0 in 1994 under then-coach Jeff Brinkley.

Richard Dunn, a former Daily Pilot sports editor, has written a book commemorating that season, entitled, “14 Weeks: The Most Improbable High School Football Season in History.”

A celebration of the team and a book signing will take place on Oct. 20 at Newport Beach Golf Course. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include a hosted dinner, drinks and festivities.

Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon, Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill, council members Duffy Duffield and Kevin Muldoon, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and state Senator John Moorlach are among those expected to attend.

As Newport Harbor celebrates its undefeated season of 1994, the current Sailors are putting together a season to remember of their own.

Newport Harbor improved to 6-0 overall with a 38-24 win over Fountain Valley on Friday night at Davidson Field. The Sailors have won their first six games to start a season since the 1994 campaign.

