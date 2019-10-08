College Roundup: Orange Coast men’s soccer beats Irvine Valley

Matthew Ruiz scored a goal in the 40th minute, and it was enough for the Orange Coast College men’s soccer team to beat Irvine Valley 1-0 in an Orange Empire Conference match at home Tuesday.

Julian Madrigal had the assist for the Pirates (8-1-2, 2-0-1 in conference), who play at rival Golden West (4-2-4, 1-0-1) on Friday at 3 p.m.

Pablo Ramirez made six saves in the Pirates’ fifth shutout of the season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Orange Coast 4, Irvine Valley 2: Lynette Romero recorded a goal and assisted on another in the Pirates’ Orange Empire Conference match on the road Tuesday.

Karryn Henderson, Megan Tingle and Veronica Zambrano each had a goal for OCC (4-6-1, 1-2-0 in conference).

The Pirates host Golden West on Friday at 3 p.m.

Golden West 2, Saddleback 2: Emma Daniels and Faith Ells had a goal for the visiting Rustlers in Tuesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Golden West improved to 4-3-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Aggie Invitational: UC Irvine is tied for 10th place after the second day of the tournament at New Mexico State Golf Course on Tuesday in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Anteaters shot a 22-over-par 310, giving them a two-round total of 620. UCI’s Sienna Lyford is tied for 29th at eight-over-par 152.

Host New Mexico State shot seven under on Tuesday and is the leader at 577, followed by Northern Arizona (596), the University of Texas at El Paso (600), South Dakota State (600) and Utah Valley (604). The tournament ends Wednesday.

