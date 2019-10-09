High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf improves to 9-0 in Orange Coast League

Lexi Thorpe earned the individual medalist honor with a four-over-par 36 as the Estancia High girls’ golf team beat Calvary Chapel 223-244 in an Orange Coast League match Wednesday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Estancia (10-0-1, 9-0 in league) hosts Orange on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Mesa Linda.

Ocean View 224, Costa Mesa 237: Seahawks senior Samantha Hess shot a career-best five-over-par 36 for medalist honors in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Ocean View improved to 8-2 in league play, while Costa Mesa is 2-7-1 in the league.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Estancia 3, Saddleback 0: The Eagles swept 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 at home Wednesday, improving to 3-5 in the Orange Coast League.

Estancia hosts rival Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell rivalry on Monday.

Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The host Mustangs stayed in contention for the Orange Coast League title with Wednesday’s sweep.

The Mustangs are in second place at 7-1 in league play, behind 7-0 Calvary Chapel.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Sage Hill 18, Connelly School 0: Junior Emily Xu and freshman Ava Herin swept in singles for the Lightning in Wednesday’s San Joaquin League match at Anaheim Tennis Center.

Sage Hill (9-5, 9-0 in league) plays Tarbut V’Torah on Oct. 17 at the Tennis Club Newport Beach.

