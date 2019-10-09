Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf improves to 9-0 in Orange Coast League

Photo Gallery: Costa Mesa vs. Estancia girls’ golf
Estancia’s Lexi Thorpe, seen teeing off at Costa Mesa Country Club on Sept. 19, 2017, kept the Eagles’ unbeaten season alive on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Oct. 9, 2019
10:15 PM
Lexi Thorpe earned the individual medalist honor with a four-over-par 36 as the Estancia High girls’ golf team beat Calvary Chapel 223-244 in an Orange Coast League match Wednesday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Estancia (10-0-1, 9-0 in league) hosts Orange on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Mesa Linda.

Ocean View 224, Costa Mesa 237: Seahawks senior Samantha Hess shot a career-best five-over-par 36 for medalist honors in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Ocean View improved to 8-2 in league play, while Costa Mesa is 2-7-1 in the league.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Estancia 3, Saddleback 0: The Eagles swept 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 at home Wednesday, improving to 3-5 in the Orange Coast League.

Estancia hosts rival Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell rivalry on Monday.

Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The host Mustangs stayed in contention for the Orange Coast League title with Wednesday’s sweep.

The Mustangs are in second place at 7-1 in league play, behind 7-0 Calvary Chapel.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Sage Hill 18, Connelly School 0: Junior Emily Xu and freshman Ava Herin swept in singles for the Lightning in Wednesday’s San Joaquin League match at Anaheim Tennis Center.

Sage Hill (9-5, 9-0 in league) plays Tarbut V’Torah on Oct. 17 at the Tennis Club Newport Beach.

Daily Pilot Staff
