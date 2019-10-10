Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 7 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Huntington Beach

tn-dpt-sp-nb-newport-football-woodbridge-20190823-7.jpg
Newport Harbor running back Justin McCoy runs through the middle against Woodbridge in a nonleague game at University High on Aug. 23.
(James Carbone)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
4:25 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Sailors: So. QB Nick Kim (25 of 33 passing for 300 yards, one TD and one INT); Jr. RB/CB Justin McCoy (102 carries for 557 yards and 10 TDs; 22 catches for 219 yards); Sr. WR/CB Aidan Goltz (36 catches for 448 yards and three TDs; four carries for 12 yards)

Key Oilers: So. OLB Evan Riederich (48 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack); Sr. FB/DE Brandon Bova (22 carries for 83 yards; three catches for 44 yards; 28 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one INT and one forced fumble); Sr. DT Michael McCormick (24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: Newport Harbor hopes to keep its winning way going when it plays at Huntington Beach in a Sunset League game … Newport Harbor (6-0, 1-0 in league), which is No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, has won its first six games to begin a season for the first time since 1994, the year that the Sailors went undefeated in winning their first CIF championship … A lower-body injury to Cole Lavin forced the Sailors to turn to Kim, a JSerra transfer, in his first game of eligibility following a mandatory 30-day sit-out period. He threw for 300 yards in his Sailors debut, giving Newport Harbor balance offensively in a 38-24 win over visiting Fountain Valley last week. That allowed McCoy to have a monster game, as he rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries against the Barons … Huntington Beach (1-5, 0-1) will look to avoid dropping a third straight game for a second time this season. The Oilers’ lone win came in a 42-14 victory at Irvine in Week 3.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
