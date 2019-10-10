Week 7 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Huntington Beach

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Sailors: So. QB Nick Kim (25 of 33 passing for 300 yards, one TD and one INT); Jr. RB/CB Justin McCoy (102 carries for 557 yards and 10 TDs; 22 catches for 219 yards); Sr. WR/CB Aidan Goltz (36 catches for 448 yards and three TDs; four carries for 12 yards)

Key Oilers: So. OLB Evan Riederich (48 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack); Sr. FB/DE Brandon Bova (22 carries for 83 yards; three catches for 44 yards; 28 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one INT and one forced fumble); Sr. DT Michael McCormick (24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: Newport Harbor hopes to keep its winning way going when it plays at Huntington Beach in a Sunset League game … Newport Harbor (6-0, 1-0 in league), which is No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, has won its first six games to begin a season for the first time since 1994, the year that the Sailors went undefeated in winning their first CIF championship … A lower-body injury to Cole Lavin forced the Sailors to turn to Kim, a JSerra transfer, in his first game of eligibility following a mandatory 30-day sit-out period. He threw for 300 yards in his Sailors debut, giving Newport Harbor balance offensively in a 38-24 win over visiting Fountain Valley last week. That allowed McCoy to have a monster game, as he rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries against the Barons … Huntington Beach (1-5, 0-1) will look to avoid dropping a third straight game for a second time this season. The Oilers’ lone win came in a 42-14 victory at Irvine in Week 3.

