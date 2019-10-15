College Roundup: Vanguard women’s volleyball beats Westcliff

Grace Fonville had 12 kills, four service aces, five blocks and four digs, and the No. 21-ranked Vanguard University women’s volleyball team defeated Westcliff University 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 in Tuesday’s nonconference match at home.

Tobi Sanders contributed 12 kills, three aces, two blocks and nine digs for the Lions (18-6). Aubryn Coale and Kamelah Noel each had 11 kills.

Vanguard hosts Ottawa University in a Golden State Athletic Conference match on Friday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Cypress 3, Golden West 0: The host Rustlers were shutout in the second straight Orange Empire Conference match on Tuesday, dropping to 4-5-2 overall and 1-3-1 in conference play.

Saddleback 5, Orange Coast 0: The visiting Pirates fell to 5-7-1 overall and 2-3 in the Orange Empire Conference after Tuesday’s match at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.

MEN’S GOLF

Bill Cullum Invitational: UC Irvine placed eighth with a 13-over-par 877 in the two-day tournament at Wood Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday in Simi Valley.

Advertisement

UCI’s Jonathan Kang tied for 30th with an even-par 216 (74-70-72).

San Diego State won the 13-team tournament with a 40-under-par 824.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.