Estancia football is blown out by Orange

If Estancia High’s young football team is going to mature into a group that can challenge the Orange Coast League’s powers, the Eagles, head coach Mike Bargas noted after Thursday night’s debacle against Orange, have “got to get their battle scars.”

They got cut up by the Panthers, providing short fields with four first-quarter turnovers, surrendering nine touchdowns before halftime, and only showing signs of life once a running clock was installed for the second half and against Orange’s reserves.

The last two quarters of the 61-14 rout, completed in about 25 minutes, offered modest positives to lessen the blow in what Bargas called “an ugly experience.”

“We had some breakdowns, and I think we were a little gun-shy coming into this game,” said Bargas, whose team fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in league play. “It’s hard when you don’t play really good football against a really good football team.

“We fumbled the ball uncharacteristically, we had a lot of turnovers, and we gave them the short side of the field. It’s impossible to try to win a football game when [your opponent] only has to go 30 yards to score a touchdown. ... I think we were a little intimidated by these guys, and so that’s the long and the short of it.”

Orange quarterback Daylen Pedroza runs over Estancia’s Nathan Pacheco for a touchdown in an Orange Coast League game on Thursday at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Daylen Pedroza completed 13 of 17 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns, and Orange (7-1, 3-0), ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 10, rolled up 479 yards in offense, all in the first half.

Isacc Galvan went 111 yards and scored three touchdowns on six first-quarter rushes, Pedroza ran for 73 yards and two scores on nine carries, and Jeremiah Rivera added 72 yards on seven. The Panthers were flagged for 13 penalties covering 145 yards.

The Eagles, whose Division 13 playoff hopes are nearly gone, gained just two yards in the first half and finished with negative passing yardage. Nathan Pacheco led them with 64 yards on 12 rushes, all but eight yards in the second half.

“What we talked about before the game and all week,” Orange coach Robert Pedroza said, “was we need to come out, set the tone on defense, create turnovers, and when we get the ball on offense, we have to score. ... Our boys came out tonight and from the get-go decided to play some football. I think it meant a little more to them on senior night to let the seniors go out with a nice little bang.”

Orange’s Isacc Galvan attempts to leap over Estancia defender Yovani Avila in an Orange Coast League game on Thursday at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Panthers, who scored on every first-half possession, were ahead from the start. Galvan rambled 64 yards for a 6-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage and kept adding to it as Estancia turned the ball over with three fumbles and an interception on its first 11 offensive plays.

Orange was up 34-0 at the end of the first quarter after scoring drives of 38, 22, 31 and 26 yards, twice striking on the first play following a fumble recovery. Galvan had the first three touchdowns, and Pedroza connected with Isaac Adetoye and Mark Miller for the next two.

Estancia punted four times in the second quarter, giving the Panthers longer fields — their longest drive covered 80 yards — which they easily traversed. Orange’s final score was a 15-yard Pedroza pass to Efrain Ayala on the final play of the half.

The Eagles, who had just one first down before the second half, tallied on two of their three second-half drives. Beto Sotomayor’s 10-yard sweep wrapped a 73-yard drive to start the third quarter, and Lucas Pacheco scored from the five to finish a 55-yard drive in the fourth.

Estancia’s Lucas Pacheco goes up for a recpetion as Orange’s Blaze Iglesias, left, and Christopher Quiroga close in during an Orange Coast League game on Thursday at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Orange Coast League

Orange 61, Estancia 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 0 – 0 – 7 – 7 — 14

Orange 34 – 27 – 0 – 0 — 61

FIRST QUARTER

O – Galvan 64 run (run failed), 11:37.

O – Galvan 10 run (Pedroza run), 6:03.

O – Galvan 22 run (Resendiz kick), 5:03.

O – Isaac Adetoye 11 pass from Pedroza (kick failed), 2:00.

O – Miller 26 pass from Pedroza (Resendiz kick), 1:31.

SECOND QUARTER

O – Andrade 43 pass from Pedroza (Resendiz kick), 9:41.

O – Pedroza 18 run (Resendiz kick), 6:17.

O – Pedroza 21 run (kick failed), 2:15.

O – Ayala 15 pass from Pedroza (Resendiz kick), 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

E – Sotomayor 10 run (Burns kick), 5:55.

FOURTH QUARTER

E – L. Pacheco 5 run (Burns kick), 5:03.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E – N. Pacheco 13-64.

O – Galvan 6-111, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E – Knickerbocker 3-10-1, minus-12.

O – Pedroza 13-17-0, 239, 4 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E – N. Pacheco 2-8.

O – Andrade 5-124, TD.

::

