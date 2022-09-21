High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball picks up first Surf League win

Newport Harbor outside hitter Anabel Kotzakov starred with 31 kills and four block assists, as the Sailors defeated Laguna Beach 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in a Surf League match on the road.

Laine Briggs contributed 13 kills for Newport Harbor (10-4, 1-1), while Malia Thorne also hammered out 11 kills. Drue Coberly distributed 34 assists to go with eight digs, and Tegan Glenn supplied 13 assists and 12 digs.

Eva Travis paced the Breakers with 25 kills, adding 15 digs and four block assists. Laguna Beach (10-13, 0-2) plays host to Los Alamitos (18-6, 1-1) on Thursday.

Newport Harbor travels to league-leading Huntington Beach (22-2, 2-0) Thursday to cap the first half of league play. The Oilers earned a 25-23, 25-23 win over the Sailors in the Dave Mohs tournament.

Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: Rosey Madriaga dished out 23 assists to go with eight service aces, as the Mustangs swept the Roadrunners on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Reygan Schneider added eight kills, and Hana Batlik had six kills for Costa Mesa (8-6, 4-2), which plays host to Calvary Chapel (8-13, 5-1) on Thursday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 248, Calvary Chapel 258: Junior Sydney Ngo carded a one-over-par 36 to lead the visiting Mustangs past the Eagles on Monday in an Orange Coast League match at Willowick Golf Course.

Costa Mesa improved to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in league.

Westminster 256, Estancia 272: Leeann Hong paced all competitors in shooting a round of 47 for the victorious Lions on the par-35 Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Monday.

Estancia dropped to 5-5 overall and 5-2 in the Orange Coast League.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 12, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 6: Sophia Andrei-Birca, Emilie Lew and Polina Briggs each won a pair of singles sets for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s nonleague match on the road.

Cate Montgomery and Lauren Jones won twice at No. 1 doubles for CdM (6-1), ranked fourth in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 coaches’ poll.

The Sea Kings suffered their first loss of the season against third-ranked Mater Dei, 11-7, last Thursday.

Sage Hill 10, Beckman 8: Junior captain Arden Stobart swept in singles for the Lightning in their Pacific Coast League opener Monday at Beckman High.

Senior co-captains Kana Byrd and Ava Herin swept in doubles for Sage Hill (7-0), the top-ranked team in the Division 3 poll.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Laguna Beach 15, San Clemente 12: Diego Audebert scored seven goals for the Breakers in their nonleague triumph Tuesday at Laguna Beach High.

Cade Anderson added three goals for Laguna Beach (7-4), ranked No. 9 in Division 1.

