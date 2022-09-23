High School Roundup: Edison girls’ volleyball sweeps Marina

Maya Shihadeh had a team-leading 10 kills as the Edison girls’ volleyball team defeated Marina 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday at home to maintain its hold on first place in the Wave League.

Summer Witherby added nine kills for Edison (15-14, 3-0 in league). Molly McCluskey also had eight kills, and Ashley Finch chipped in with seven kills.

Marina fell to 12-10 overall and 0-2 in Wave League matches.

Corona del Mar 3, Fountain Valley 0: The visiting Sea Kings earned a 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of the Barons on Thursday to remain within striking distance of first-place Edison heading into the second half of Wave League play.

Corona del Mar (18-13, 2-1) is in sole possession of second place in the league.

Fountain Valley dropped to 10-15 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Los Alamitos 3, Laguna Beach 2: Ashley Repetti had 20 kills to pace the Griffins in their 25-18, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 comeback victory on Thursday in a Surf League match at Laguna Beach High.

Kaia Herweg added 17 kills for Los Alamitos (19-6, 2-1), which is tied with Huntington Beach (22-3, 2-1) and Newport Harbor (11-4, 2-1) for first place in the league.

Eva Travis had a match-high 34 kills for Laguna Beach (10-14, 0-3). Kyra Zaengle chipped in with 15 kills and five service aces.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 269, Orange 332: Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors with a round of 45 for the visiting Eagles on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match on the par-34 Riverview Golf Course.

Estancia improved to 6-5 overall and 6-2 in league.

St. Margaret’s 201, Costa Mesa 267: Jessica Liu was the medalist for the Tartans, carding a one-over-par 36 on the front nine of the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match.

Liu had a hole-in-one on the second hole for St. Margaret’s (8-0 overall and in league).

Costa Mesa is now 4-5 overall and 4-4 in league.

