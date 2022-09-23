Advertisement
High School Roundup: Edison girls’ volleyball sweeps Marina

Edison's Summer Witherby (11), seen against Santa Margarita on Sept. 1, had nine kills in a win over Marina.
Edison’s Summer Witherby (11), seen against Santa Margarita on Sept. 1, had nine kills for the Chargers in a win over Marina on Thursday.
(James Carbone)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Maya Shihadeh had a team-leading 10 kills as the Edison girls’ volleyball team defeated Marina 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday at home to maintain its hold on first place in the Wave League.

Summer Witherby added nine kills for Edison (15-14, 3-0 in league). Molly McCluskey also had eight kills, and Ashley Finch chipped in with seven kills.

Marina fell to 12-10 overall and 0-2 in Wave League matches.

Corona del Mar 3, Fountain Valley 0: The visiting Sea Kings earned a 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of the Barons on Thursday to remain within striking distance of first-place Edison heading into the second half of Wave League play.

Corona del Mar (18-13, 2-1) is in sole possession of second place in the league.

Fountain Valley dropped to 10-15 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Los Alamitos 3, Laguna Beach 2: Ashley Repetti had 20 kills to pace the Griffins in their 25-18, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 comeback victory on Thursday in a Surf League match at Laguna Beach High.

Kaia Herweg added 17 kills for Los Alamitos (19-6, 2-1), which is tied with Huntington Beach (22-3, 2-1) and Newport Harbor (11-4, 2-1) for first place in the league.

Eva Travis had a match-high 34 kills for Laguna Beach (10-14, 0-3). Kyra Zaengle chipped in with 15 kills and five service aces.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 269, Orange 332: Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors with a round of 45 for the visiting Eagles on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match on the par-34 Riverview Golf Course.

Estancia improved to 6-5 overall and 6-2 in league.

St. Margaret’s 201, Costa Mesa 267: Jessica Liu was the medalist for the Tartans, carding a one-over-par 36 on the front nine of the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match.

Liu had a hole-in-one on the second hole for St. Margaret’s (8-0 overall and in league).

Costa Mesa is now 4-5 overall and 4-4 in league.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

