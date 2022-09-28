High School Roundup: Edison girls’ volleyball earns road win at Los Alamitos

Summer Witherby had 16 kills to lead the Edison girls’ volleyball team to a 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over host Los Alamitos on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Adia McCown added 10 kills for Edison (16-14), which has shown it can hold its own against Surf League competition. The Chargers have gone 2-0 against Laguna Beach, and they nearly upset Newport Harbor in a five-set loss on Sept. 14.

Molly McCluskey had eight kills, and Makenna Jackson chipped in with 19 digs for Edison.

Laguna Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Hannah Tyus paced the Breakers with 10 kills in their 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the Barons on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Fountain Valley High.

Morgan Saunders distributed 17 assists to go with five service aces, and Sadie Holmes also had seven aces for Laguna Beach (14-16).

Judy Juhala had six kills to lead Fountain Valley (10-16), while London Braithwaite provided three total blocks.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 15, Los Alamitos 3: Sophia Andrei-Birca, Emilie Lew and Polina Briggs each swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Los Alamitos High.

Cate Montgomery and Lauren Jones swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (9-1), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, which plays at Fountain Valley on Thursday.

Edison 9, Laguna Beach 9 (Edison wins on games, 80-74): The Chargers improved to 6-3-1 overall after winning Tuesday’s home Sunset Conference crossover match.

Kendyl Beresford and Izzy Lobosco earned singles sweeps for Laguna Beach (1-7).

Edison hosts Newport Harbor on Thursday, while Laguna Beach plays at Marina.

Huntington Beach 11, Fountain Valley 7: The Oilers improved to 4-2 after winning the crossover match at the Barons’ courts on Tuesday.

Huntington Beach plays at Los Alamitos on Thursday.

Fountain Valley, the top-ranked team in Division 2, fell to 4-3 overall.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 268, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 313: Danielle Breitwieser paced the field for the host Eagles with a low score of 49 on the par-35 Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Monday’s Orange Coast League match.

Estancia improved to 7-5 overall and 7-2 in league.

Laguna Beach 27, Lake Elsinore Lakeside 14: Ethan Das threw three touchdown passes for the visiting Breakers on Friday in a nonleague game.

Ryner Swanson had two receiving touchdowns, and Aidan Mulkay also had a touchdown grab for Laguna Beach (3-3). Nick Rogers rushed for 88 yards and another score.

Laguna Beach plays host to Segerstrom (1-5) in its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30.

Los Amigos 31, Lakewood Artesia 0: The host Lobos improved to 4-1 overall following their shutout victory over the Pioneers on Friday in a nonleague game.

Quarterback Maysen Navarro accounted for three total touchdowns (two rushing). Adrian Ramirez had a receiving touchdown, and Pedro Hernandez scored once on the ground.

Los Amigos travels to take on Rancho Alamitos (5-0) as Garden Grove League play gets underway on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Bolsa Grande High.

Long Beach St. Anthony 48, Marina 29: Garrett Hunnicutt threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, but the Vikings fell to the Saints on Friday on the road.

Rune Mickelson made seven catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns for Marina (0-5). Ty Green and Lucas Jones had one receiving touchdown apiece.

Marina remains in search of its first win as it visits Ocean View (1-5) on Friday, Sept. 30.

Rancho Alamitos 19, Ocean View 18: Frankie Armenta threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but the visiting Seahawks took their third straight loss on Friday in a nonleague game.

Jesse Gomez made eight catches for 63 yards and a touchdown to lead Ocean View’s receiving corps. Angel Adame and Gaige Prichard each caught one touchdown.

