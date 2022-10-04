Advertisement
High School Roundup: Edison football remains perfect after Sunset League opener

Edison's Parker Awad (14), seen against Palos Verdes on Sept. 8, accounted for four touchdowns in the Chargers' win.
Edison’s Parker Awad (14), seen against Palos Verdes on Sept. 8, accounted for four touchdowns in the Chargers’ win over Huntington Beach in a Sunset League football opener on Friday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Parker Awad factored in four touchdowns for Edison in its 42-8 win at Huntington Beach on Friday in a Sunset League opener.

Awad had three touchdown passes, including two to Mason York. He also connected with Ashton Hurley for a score, and he found the end zone on the ground, too.

Carter Hogue added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Edison (6-0, 1-0), which travels to take on Newport Harbor (4-2, 0-1) on Oct. 7.

AJ Vandermade caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for Huntington Beach (4-2, 0-1). Daunte Bell threw the touchdown pass for the Oilers.

St. Margaret’s 28, Estancia 19: Sophomore running back Alexis Galindo rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown, but the host Eagles fell to the Tartans on Friday in an Orange Coast League game at Jim Scott Stadium.

Riley Witte threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Trey Sanchez. The junior quarterback also had a rushing score for Estancia (2-4, 0-2), which takes on Saddleback at Segerstrom High on Oct. 7.

Isaiah Brown forced a fumble, and Asa Davis made a fumble recovery for the Eagles defensively.

Laguna Beach 41, Segerstrom 22: Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kollock completed 18 of 23 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Breakers to a nonleague victory in their homecoming game on Friday night at Guyer Field.

Kollock, who added a rushing score, threw touchdown passes to Nick Rogers, Myles Freeman, Aidan Mulkay, Jackson Rodriguez and Brock Donaldson.

Rogers also rushed seven times for 101 yards for Laguna Beach (4-3), which is now on its bye week. Gavin Zaengle had an interception and Marcus Heins blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on defense for the Breakers.

Marina 35, Ocean View 0: Junior running back Anthony Fabian carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns, as the visiting Vikings shut out the Seahawks in a nonleague game on Friday night.

Senior running back Jaxon Rodriguez also had 50 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Marina (1-5).

Senior wide receiver Jorian Smith-Sherry made three catches for 28 yards to lead Ocean View (1-6).

Los Alamitos 61, Newport Harbor 21: Quarterback Malachi Nelson accounted for four touchdowns (one rushing) to lead the visiting Griffins past the Sailors on Friday in a Sunset League opener at Davidson Field.

Damian Henderson also had three rushing touchdowns for Los Alamitos (4-2, 1-0), which returns to the campus of Newport Harbor to take on Corona del Mar (5-1, 1-0) on Thursday.

Colton Joseph threw a touchdown pass to Tommy Robinson, adding two scores on the ground for Newport Harbor (4-2, 0-1).

GIRLS’ GOLF

St. Margaret’s 219, Estancia 312: Jessica Liu carded a one-under-par 36 for the Tartans, who defeated the Eagles on Monday in an Orange Coast League match on the Los Lagos course at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Estancia dropped to 8-6 overall and 8-3 in league. The Eagles are in third place in league, two games ahead of rival Costa Mesa.

Westminster 242, Costa Mesa 277: The Mustangs’ Sydney Ngo shot a four-over-par 40 for her round on the front nine of Meadowlark Golf Club on Monday in an Orange Coast League match.

Costa Mesa (6-6, 6-5) plays host to Orange at Costa Mesa Country Club on Thursday.

::

