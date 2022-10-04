High School Roundup: Edison football remains perfect after Sunset League opener
Parker Awad factored in four touchdowns for Edison in its 42-8 win at Huntington Beach on Friday in a Sunset League opener.
Awad had three touchdown passes, including two to Mason York. He also connected with Ashton Hurley for a score, and he found the end zone on the ground, too.
Carter Hogue added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Edison (6-0, 1-0), which travels to take on Newport Harbor (4-2, 0-1) on Oct. 7.
AJ Vandermade caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for Huntington Beach (4-2, 0-1). Daunte Bell threw the touchdown pass for the Oilers.
St. Margaret’s 28, Estancia 19: Sophomore running back Alexis Galindo rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown, but the host Eagles fell to the Tartans on Friday in an Orange Coast League game at Jim Scott Stadium.
Riley Witte threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Trey Sanchez. The junior quarterback also had a rushing score for Estancia (2-4, 0-2), which takes on Saddleback at Segerstrom High on Oct. 7.
Isaiah Brown forced a fumble, and Asa Davis made a fumble recovery for the Eagles defensively.
Laguna Beach 41, Segerstrom 22: Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kollock completed 18 of 23 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Breakers to a nonleague victory in their homecoming game on Friday night at Guyer Field.
Kollock, who added a rushing score, threw touchdown passes to Nick Rogers, Myles Freeman, Aidan Mulkay, Jackson Rodriguez and Brock Donaldson.
Rogers also rushed seven times for 101 yards for Laguna Beach (4-3), which is now on its bye week. Gavin Zaengle had an interception and Marcus Heins blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on defense for the Breakers.
Marina 35, Ocean View 0: Junior running back Anthony Fabian carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns, as the visiting Vikings shut out the Seahawks in a nonleague game on Friday night.
Senior running back Jaxon Rodriguez also had 50 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Marina (1-5).
Senior wide receiver Jorian Smith-Sherry made three catches for 28 yards to lead Ocean View (1-6).
Los Alamitos 61, Newport Harbor 21: Quarterback Malachi Nelson accounted for four touchdowns (one rushing) to lead the visiting Griffins past the Sailors on Friday in a Sunset League opener at Davidson Field.
Damian Henderson also had three rushing touchdowns for Los Alamitos (4-2, 1-0), which returns to the campus of Newport Harbor to take on Corona del Mar (5-1, 1-0) on Thursday.
Colton Joseph threw a touchdown pass to Tommy Robinson, adding two scores on the ground for Newport Harbor (4-2, 0-1).
GIRLS’ GOLF
St. Margaret’s 219, Estancia 312: Jessica Liu carded a one-under-par 36 for the Tartans, who defeated the Eagles on Monday in an Orange Coast League match on the Los Lagos course at Costa Mesa Country Club.
Estancia dropped to 8-6 overall and 8-3 in league. The Eagles are in third place in league, two games ahead of rival Costa Mesa.
Westminster 242, Costa Mesa 277: The Mustangs’ Sydney Ngo shot a four-over-par 40 for her round on the front nine of Meadowlark Golf Club on Monday in an Orange Coast League match.
Costa Mesa (6-6, 6-5) plays host to Orange at Costa Mesa Country Club on Thursday.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.