High School Roundup: Marina girls’ volleyball upsets top-seeded Quartz Hill

Dominique Vadeboncoeur had 11 kills and three service aces to lead the Marina girls’ volleyball team to a 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 upset victory over top-seeded Quartz Hill at home on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals.

Jordan Packer had 19 assists and seven aces for Marina (17-13), which plays host to Kennedy (25-5) on Saturday in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. The Irish finished the regular season tied for second place in the Empire League.

Jalissa Costa had six kills and three aces, Lyndsey Wessel provided four blocks, and Dana Tran added 10 digs for the Vikings.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Hemet West Valley 0: Senior outside hitter Rebecca Penjoyan had 14 kills in the Tritons’ 25-11, 25-7, 25-22 straight-sets win on Wednesday in the Division 7 quarterfinals.

Sophomore opposite Chara Wondercheck had 12 kills, and sophomore middle blocker Kaelin Rieke had six kills for Pacifica Christian (20-6).

Pacifica Christian hits the road to take on San Gabriel (20-10) in the semifinals.

San Gabriel 3, Ocean View 2: Junior outside hitter Jade Auger had a team-high 23 kills, but the Seahawks fell to the visiting Matadors 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-25, 16-14 on Wednesday in a Division 7 quarterfinal match.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Abascal added 10 kills and 17 digs. Junior outside hitter Sammy Abascal had six kills, and senior middle blocker Paula Bledsoe chipped in with five kills.

Junior setter Natalia Christensen had 37 assists and 24 digs, and junior libero Isabel Escuro had 31 digs. Senior defensive specialist Catalina Jacinto provided 12 digs.

Newport Harbor 3, Los Angeles Marymount 2: Anabel Kotzakov had 28 kills to go with 14 digs, two aces and two blocks, as Newport Harbor upset No. 3-ranked Marymount 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12 on Tuesday in a pool play match of the Division 1 playoffs.

Laine Briggs contributed 20 kills, 18 digs and three aces for Newport Harbor (25-7), which concludes pool play with a home match against Huntington Beach (26-6) on Saturday. Malia Thorne also had 10 kills.

Drue Coberly distributed 52 assists to go with nine digs and three aces. Fiona Gaffney also provided 16 digs, and Tegan Glenn chipped in with 12 digs.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Surf League finals: Huntington Beach junior Yen Nhi Huynh-Nguyen repeated as league champion in singles on Wednesday at Huntington Beach High, defeating teammate Kayla Friedland in the championship match.

In doubles, Huntington Beach’s Sophia Straub and Isabella Moore beat CdM seniors Cate Montgomery and Lauren Jones 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 in the title match.

All league finalists advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament, which begins Nov. 21 with the sectional round.

Wave League finals: Marina senior Mika Ikemori won the league singles title again, topping Janelle Liou from Los Alamitos 6-0, 6-2 in the title match Wednesday at Fountain Valley High.

Top-seeded Ikemori improved to 45-0 this season.

In doubles, Edison’s Kaylee Hsieh and Brianna Wormus outlasted Kendra Ly and Anh Thu Truong of Fountain Valley 7-5, 5-7, 11-9 in the league championship match.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

