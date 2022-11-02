High School Roundup: Marina boys’ water polo opens CIF with close loss to Fullerton

Lico Yuno scored five goals as the Marina High boys’ water polo team lost 13-11 to Fullerton on Tuesday in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs at Troy High.

Yuno finished the season with 109 goals for the Vikings, the third-place team from the Wave League. Kai Voci had two goals and four assists Tuesday for Marina. James Luther had three goals and three assists for the Vikings, and Frank Labonte also scored.

Goalkeeper Jacob Shumard made eight saves for Marina, which finished the season 13-14.

Dana Hills 6, Edison 4: The Chargers’ upset bid fell a bit short against the No. 2-seeded Dolphins during the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs Tuesday at San Juan Hills High.

Edison, the Wave League runner-up, finished the season 9-15.

Capistrano Valley 13, Estancia 4: Max McNiff scored twice for the Eagles in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs Tuesday at home.

Alex Garcia made seven saves for Orange Coast League runner-up Estancia (10-19).

Malibu 11, Fountain Valley 9: The Barons lost a tight match Tuesday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs on the road.

Fountain Valley finished the season 15-11.

South Torrance 9, Sage Hill 8: The Lightning fell in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs on the road Tuesday.

Sage Hill, which made the postseason as an at-large team in its first year in the Pacific Coast League, finished the season 14-10.

Corona 16, Los Amigos 13 (OT): Corona, the top seed in the Division 6 playoffs, survived Los Amigos’ upset bid in the first round match Tuesday at La Quinta High.

Los Amigos (10-11) won its fifth straight Garden Grove League title this year.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

West Covina 10, Estancia 8: The Eagles fell at home in a Division 5 wild-card match Tuesday.

Estancia, which made the playoffs as the third-place team from the Orange Coast League, finished its season 8-8.

Valley Christian 14, Los Amigos 4: The Lobos finished their season 10-7 after dropping the Division 5 wild-card match Tuesday on the road.

Huntington Beach’s Makenzie McRae is first to cross the finish line in the Sunset Conference cross-country girls’ finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Sunset Conference determined its qualifiers for the CIF Southern Section cross-country postseason meets on Saturday, as the Surf and Wave League finals took place at Central Park in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach junior Makenzie McRae, the reigning Daily Pilot Girls’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year, won a league championship for the second consecutive season, this time in the Surf League. She paced all girls with a time of 17 minutes 13.1 seconds.

Corona del Mar’s Melisse Djomby-Enyawe approaches the finish line in the Sunset Conference cross-country finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Oilers, ranked No. 5 in Division 1, edged eighth-ranked Los Alamitos 38-44 for the Surf League team title.

Corona del Mar junior Melisse Djomby-Enyawe captured the Wave League individual crown in 17:32.3. The Sea Kings, ranked fourth in Division 3, held off Laguna Beach 24-40 for the girls’ team championship.

Newport Harbor’s Kenny Wanlass approaches the finish line in the Sunset Conference cross-country finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Fountain Valley topped Newport Harbor 34-48 for the Surf League championship on the boys’ side, but it was Sailors senior Kenny Wanlass (14:55.8) who outlasted Barons senior Benjamin Prado (15:12.2) to win the race and his second individual league title. Prado was the Daily Pilot Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year as a junior.

Huntington Beach made it a clean sweep of team titles in its competitions, as its boys’ team beat Corona del Mar 27-37 in the battle for Wave League supremacy. Oilers junior Jacob McQuirk (15:29.8) fended off Sea Kings freshman Kevin Steinman (15:34.2) in the closest finish among the league races.

The top two teams in four-team leagues advance to the CIF preliminaries, which will be held Nov. 11 and 12 at Mt. San Antonio College. Individuals who finished among the top 10 in their league finals whose team did not qualify also made the cut.

Huntington Beach’s Jacob McQuirk competes in the Sunset Conference cross-country finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunset Conference finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

* Denotes individual CIF qualifier

Surf League

Team Results

1. Fountain Valley 34; 2. Newport Harbor 48; 3. Edison 64; 4. Los Alamitos 65

Individuals

1. Wanlass (Newport Harbor) 14:55.8; 2. Prado (Fountain Valley) 15:12.2; 3. Alonso (Fountain Valley) 15:20.1; 4. Maradiaga (Newport Harbor) 15:45.9; 5. Cleugh (Edison) 15:50.5*; 6. Dias (Fountain Valley) 15:57.6; 7. Rosete (Newport Harbor) 15:57.9; 8. Mastick (Los Alamitos) 16:06.3*; 9. Kwong (Fountain Valley) 16:20.3; 10. Nakada (Los Alamitos) 16:26.3*

Wave League

Team Results

1. Huntington Beach 27; 2. Corona del Mar 37; 3. Laguna Beach 61; 4. Marina 100

Individuals

1. McQuirk (Huntington Beach) 15:29.8; 2. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 15:34.2; 3. Briles (Huntington Beach) 16:12.3; 4. Walsh (Corona del Mar) 16:16.1; 5. Drews (Laguna Beach) 16:21.0*; 6. Sand (Huntington Beach) 16:26.7; 7. Silvaggio (Huntington Beach) 16:41.7; 8. Prieto (Corona del Mar) 16:51.4; 9. Young (Corona del Mar) 16:52.9; 10. Callinan (Huntington Beach) 16:56.8

Fountain Valley’s Diego Alonso competes in the Sunset Conference cross-country finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunset Conference finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

* Denotes individual CIF qualifier

Surf League

Team Results

1. Huntington Beach 38; 2. Los Alamitos 44; 3. Newport Harbor 59; 4. Fountain Valley 89

Individuals

1. McRae (Huntington Beach) 17:13.1; 2. McCullough (Newport Harbor) 18:11.1*; 3. Robar (Newport Harbor) 18:29.6*; 4. Bettinger (Los Alamitos) 18:32.1; 5. Candiotty (Los Alamitos) 18:34.8; 6. Durbin (Huntington Beach) 18:41.9; 7. Siok (Huntington Beach) 18:48.6; 8. Scheumann (Newport Harbor) 19:08.5*; 9. Holquin (Los Alamitos) 19:11.8; 10. Tallas (Fountain Valley) 19:11.8*

Wave League

Team Results

1. Corona del Mar 24; 2. Laguna Beach 40; 3. Marina 73; 4. Edison 104

Individuals

1. Djomby-Enyawe (Corona del Mar) 17:32.3; 2. Murray (Marina) 18:57.1*; 3. Douglass (Corona del Mar) 18:58.8; 4. Rosing (Corona del Mar) 19:16.6; 5. Javier (Laguna Beach) 19:23.2; 6. Mikulka (Corona del Mar) 19:53.3; 7. Welch (Laguna Beach) 19:56.7; 8. Flores (Laguna Beach) 20:03.9; 9. Sydney (Laguna Beach) 20:14.6; 10. Law (Corona del Mar) 20:17.4

Newport Harbor’s Marley McCullough competes in the Sunset Conference cross-country finals at Central Park on Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

