Ocean View girls’ basketball tops Estancia, stretches winning streak to 5

Ryan Hasegawa is constructing a new Ocean View girls’ basketball team, one that emphasizes toughness and aggressive play — and, foremost, ohana — and it has the Seahawks believing they can do something special.

They showed off some of their wares in Wednesday afternoon’s 43-10 blowout over visiting Estancia, a game that was over almost as soon as it tipped off, to improve to 5-1, the program’s best start since winning seven of the first eight en route to 21 victories six years ago.

Ocean View used full-court press and a quick transition game to run the Eagles (3-3) off the court. It scored the first seven points, used an 8-0 run to build a double-digit halftime lead, then put away the last 18 points while conceding just one second-half basket.

Estancia’s Sofia Sihabouj (15) drives between two Ocean View defenders during a nonleague girls’ basketball game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That’s the style of basketball that we want to play,” said Hasegawa, who began changing the program’s culture after taking charge in April, following a second 1-9 Golden West League record in three seasons. “It all comes down to heart and working together, and it’s all about family — all about ohana (“family,” in Hawaiian) — for us. We’re going to do it together.”

Everybody pitched in against Estancia, with all 12 players seeing time and 11 of them scoring points or grabbing rebounds. Senior guard Haley Bae led the Seahawks with 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Freshman guard Sara Ligman tallied eight points off the bench, including a pair of threes that provided most of the early advantage, and junior Katelyn Solis and senior Lily Campbell combined for 15 rebounds.

Diana Cardoso scored seven points off the bench, and she, Ligman, fellow senior Jaden Campuzano and sophomore Angelina Bado each grabbed five rebounds.

Ocean View’s Angelina Bado (15) battles Estancia’s Sofia Sihabouj (15) for a loose ball during a nonleague girls’ basketball game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Andrea Meza scored six of Estancia’s 10 points on a pair of three-point plays and grabbed five rebounds, while junior Leslie Calderon had eight rebounds.

“We’re not that bad,” said Eagles head coach Judd Fryslie, who lost four starters from last year’s CIF Southern Section Division 5A semifinalists. “The way this game was [loosely] refereed, it played into their style of play. We didn’t match the physicality.”

Ocean View’s pressure led to “panic-passing” and “panic-shooting,” and the Eagles made just four of 49 field-goal attempts and committed 23 turnovers. The Seahawks believe that kind of play can take them to the postseason, in Division 5AA, for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Ocean View’s Katelyn Solis (12) passes the ball to Lily Campbell while in traffic against Estancia on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The atmosphere [with Hasegawa’s staff] is completely different,” said Campuzano, a Seahawks captain. “It’s a good different and a good change, and I think we’re going surprise people with what we can do in the future. I think this is the year we’re [going to get back to what the program was a half-decade ago], and I think it’s a year that’s going to be remembered.

“Moving forward, Ocean View’s going to be somebody that you’re going to want to look out for.”

Ocean View’s Diana Cardoso (3) is defended by Estancia’s Jaydin McClure as she drives to the basket on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Ocean View 43, Estancia 10

Estancia 3 - 5 - 2 - 0 — 10

Ocean View 10 - 9 - 18 - 6 — 43

Estancia — Meza 6, McClure 2, Sihabouj 2.

3-pt. goals — None.

Fouled out — Rubalcava.

Technicals — None.

Ocean View — H. Bae 11, Ligman 8, Cardoso 7, Mendez 5, Campbell 4, Campuzano 4, L. Bae 2, Solis 2.

3-pt. goals — H. Bae 3, Ligman 2, Cardoso 1, Mendez 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

Estancia’s Andrea Meza (1) goes up high as she drives past a defender against Ocean View on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

