High School Roundup: Fountain Valley girls’ basketball rallies to beat Santa Fe

Senior guard Mary Nguyen had a team-high 11 points, as the Fountain Valley High girls’ basketball team defeated Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe 49-43 to pick up a win in a nonleague game on the road on Tuesday.

Junior Samantha Nguyen poured in 10 points for Fountain Valley (2-4). Sophomore Candice Tran and junior Melody Nishi each scored nine points, and sophomore Karley Waite chipped in with eight points.

Fountain Valley returns home to take on Buena Park (4-0) in a nonleague game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Dana Hills 38, Edison 29: Freshman forward Taylor Savage had eight points and 10 rebounds, but the Chargers dropped Tuesday’s nonleague home game to the Dolphins.

Senior guard Bailey Chang paced the Chargers with 10 points to go with three assists. Junior forward Mia Cassel added seven rebounds.

Edison (3-3) travels to take on El Toro (5-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Northwood 56, Pacifica Christian Orange County 40: The visiting Tritons took the loss in a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday in nonleague play.

Northwood improved to 5-0 on the season, while Pacifica Christian dropped to 5-1 overall.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 53, Gardena 51: Derek Curry scored 14 points to lead the Sea Kings in their Artesia Tournament opener on Tuesday.

Jack Loucks scored 10 points for CdM (2-0), and Jackson Harlan added nine points.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Edison 2, Capistrano Valley 0: Freshman Lauren Green and junior Harley Thomas each scored second-half goals for the Chargers in their nonleague season opener Tuesday at Edison High.

Goalkeepers MacKenzie Yoder and Chloe Pajaro combined on the shutout for Edison, which hosts JSerra on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

