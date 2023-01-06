High School Roundup: Edison girls’ soccer blanks Laguna Beach

Olivia Green, Sarah Connor and Hailey Clingan each scored goals as the Edison High girls’ soccer team earned a 3-0 win at Laguna Beach on Thursday night in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Edison goalkeeper Chloe Pajaro earned the shutout for the Chargers (5-5-4), who play at Huntington Beach in their Surf League opener on Tuesday.

Laguna Beach (3-6-3) hosts CdM on Tuesday in a Wave League opener.

Huntington Beach 5, Fountain Valley 2: The Oilers improved to 14-2-1 after winning Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at home.

The Barons (8-4-1) have lost three straight headed into Tuesday’s Wave League opener at Marina.

Marina 1, Los Alamitos 1: Alex Ortenzo scored a penalty kick goal for the Vikings, helping them earn a draw in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match on the road.

Marina is now 4-3-4.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Huntington Beach 47, Newport Harbor 31: Akemi Tanga had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Oilers in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Huntington Beach High.

Isobel Melitas scored 11 points for Huntington Beach (8-11), which got seven points from both Ashley Dean and Lauren Matsumoto. Dean also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Kaitlyn Leibe led Newport Harbor (1-18) with 10 points.

Huntington Beach hosts Edison on Tuesday in its Wave League opener, while Newport Harbor hosts Los Alamitos to begin Surf League play.

Fountain Valley 39, Edison 35: Karley Waite had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Barons in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Edison High.

Malia Kawakubo also scored 10 points for Fountain Valley (8-12), while Dianna Burke added seven points.

Bailey Chang and Taylor Savage each had 13 points for Edison (9-11), and Mia Cassel tallied five points and 12 rebounds.

Fountain Valley plays at CdM in a Surf League opener Tuesday, while Edison plays at Huntington Beach.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Foothill 8, Laguna Beach 6: Kara Carver and Ava Knepper each scored twice for the Breakers in Thursday’s nonleague game on the road.

Cleo Washer and Charlotte Riches also scored for Laguna Beach (5-4). Lauren Schneider made 12 saves.

Costa Mesa 20, Santa Ana 8: The Mustangs eased to a win Thursday in an Orange Coast League opener on the road.

Costa Mesa improved to 8-3 overall.

