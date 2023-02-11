Newport Harbor boys’ basketball holds off Cerritos, advances to CIF Division 3A quarterfinals

Since the opening tip, the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team had found success in the paint.

As road playoff games go, the game had yet to throw the last of its curveballs.

Up double digits early in the second half, the Sailors suddenly found themselves in a fight for their lives midway through the final period.

Newport Harbor withstood a furious rally by Cerritos, coming away with a 51-47 win on Friday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoff game that went down to the wire.

Newport Harbor’s Isaac Davis goes up for a shot against Cerritos’ Osinachi Agaranna during a CIF Southern Section Division 3A boys’ basketball second-round playoff game on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Junior forward Dash Bastedo had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Wave League champion Newport Harbor (22-8), which advanced to host a quarterfinal on Tuesday against Oakwood (19-8), the Liberty League champion.

The Sailors had taken a 5-2 lead on a three-pointer by Adam Gaa less than two minutes into the game. Cerritos (14-16) stormed back, fueled by a frenzied crowd and an uptick in defensive pressure, to tie the score at 42-42 with 4:37 left in the contest.

Newport Harbor’s Adam Gaa, goes up for a rebound against Cerritos’ Osinachi Agaranna during a 3A boys’ basketball second-round playoff game on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Sophomore guard Benson Cho, who played a significant role in the comeback with 12 points off the bench, flexed as he converted a three-point play off a drive to the basket to forge the deadlock.

Newport Harbor responded with buckets from Riggs Guy and Jack Berry, and though the Dons remained within striking distance, they would not pull even again.

Newport Harbor’s Guy Riggs, left, and Adam Gaa block a shot by Cerritos’ Benson Cho during a CIF Southern Section Division 3A boys’ basketball second-round playoff game on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Cerritos was plagued by foul trouble, as starters Tobenna Ozoagu (seven points) and Shay Pema (eight points) fouled out ahead of the critical final minutes.

Luke Rigor added 10 points for Cerritos, and Osinachi Agaranna provided four points and seven rebounds.

Gaa had nine points, five rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and two steals, factoring in on both ends of the floor.

Gavin Guy had seven points and four rebounds for Newport Harbor. Riggs Guy added six points and 10 rebounds, while Isaac Davis contributed five points, four assists and three rebounds.

Newport Harbor’s Adam Gaa, left, high fives Dashiell Bastedo during a CIF Southern Section Division 3A boys’ basketball second-round playoff game against Cerritos on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

CIF Southern Section Division 3A Playoffs

Second Round

Newport Harbor 51, Cerritos 47

Cerritos 8 – 10 – 17 – 12 — 47

Newport Harbor 15 – 12 – 13 – 11 — 51

NH — Bastedo 16, Gaa 9, Berry 8, G. Guy 7, R. Guy 6, Davis 5.

3-pt. goals — Gaa 1, G. Guy 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

C — Cho 12, Rigor 10, Pema 8, Ozoagu 7, Agaranna 4, Rambaran 4, DelaCruz 2,

3-pt. goals — Rigor 2, Pema 2, Ozoagu 1.

Fouled out — Ozoagu, Pema.

Technicals — None.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

