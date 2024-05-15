Newport Harbor girls race to second place in CIF Division 2 finals

Newport Harbor’s Natalie McCarty leaps into the home stretch of the 300-meter hurdles in first place during the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and the image of Newport Harbor’s girls’ track and field team lifting up their coach at the conclusion of Saturday’s marathon event spoke volumes of how they feel about each other.

Haley Bates, who worked with Newport Harbor’s distance girls last year and took over the track and field program as a whole this year, helped lead the Sailors to a second-place showing in Division 2 in the CIF Southern Section track and field championships at Moorpark High.

The Sailors performed by any measure, winning four of the 16 events, and scoring points in every event in which they had a competitor. Newport Harbor placed second behind Calabasas, 64-54, bringing home the runner-up plaque in its division.

Newport Harbor’s Marley McCullough, left, leads her competition in the 3,200 meters during the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Sophomore Natalie McCarty led the charge, securing 28 points by herself. She swept the hurdles, winning the 100-meter high hurdles (14.76 seconds) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.84) in personal best times.

“I was hoping to get [a] sub-15-[second time], but that 14.7, that’s pretty good,” said McCarty, who was only halfway through her duties at that point. “Better than I expected. I think just getting out of the blocks quick, getting over the first three hurdles good, it kind of set the flow for the rest of the race for me.”

Natalie McCarty of Newport Harbor with two wins in the hurdles at the @CIFSS finals today. This is the finish of her 300 hurdles win in 43.84 in Division 2. Three medals on the day, including one in the high jump. @NHHSailors@mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/1EfMd1A2ga — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 12, 2024

McCarty, who placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches, also contributed to three more points in the 1,600 relay. The team of McCarty, freshman Aliyah Chappell, freshman Savannah Smit and junior Keaton Robar finished sixth in 3:58.84.

Junior Marley McCullough and Robar starred in cross-country for the Sailors, and each took home first-place medals. In a 3,200 race featuring the qualifiers from Divisions 2 and 4, McCullough paced the field in 10:33.24. Robar’s time of 2:09.30 in the 800 was a seasonal best.

Newport Harbor’s Keaton Robar pulls ahead of her competition in the 800 meters at the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Freshman Abigail Van Exel rounded out the scoring for the Sailors, placing sixth in the 100 sprint in 12.34.

“To have every single girl score points was not necessarily unexpected, but just to have them all be at their best on one day is something that very rarely happens in any program,” said Bates, who graduated in 2016 from Canyon, where she competed in cross-country and track. “They were so mentally locked in, even our freshmen who are still inexperienced, and they were just calm and ready.

“They were really, really hungry, and they showed that in the way they performed. It was unexpected to have those results, but when you have every single kid who individually wants it for themselves and their teammates, it was incredible to see.”

Edison’s Shea Summers and Mason York compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

The Wave League enjoyed two CIF champions being crowned in the same race, as Laguna Beach senior Sydney Sydney (11:26.15) outkicked Burbank Providence junior Aubrey Eaton (11:27.95) down the front straightaway for the 3,200 title in Division 4.

While McCullough won the Division 2 race, Sydney’s plan was to hang with the back of the Division 2 pack, marking certain competitors she noticed from the Division 4 preliminaries.

“During the race, I wasn’t expecting to win,” Sydney said. “I actually was kind of in the back for a while, and I didn’t think I would come back from that. Just hearing the announcer say, ‘Sydney Sydney is catching the first girl,’ I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually do this.’”

Sage Hill’s Jake Pirnazar competes in the 100-meter dash during the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Laguna Beach claimed a second CIF title on the day, as junior Jackson Kollock, known for his strong arm on the football field, produced a mark of 50-6½ on his first attempt to win the shot put in Division 4.

Edison senior Alexa Sheldon picked up her 14th win in her last 15 starts in the shot put (41-3½), winning the Division 2 title. She also placed third in the discus throw (136-3).

The CIF Masters Meet will take place on Saturday at Moorpark High. The top nine performances in the CIF finals, across all four divisions, advanced to the state-qualifying meet. The top 12 finishers moved on in the 800, the 1,600, the 3,200 and all field events.

Corona del Mar’s Melisse Djomby Enyawe competes in the 800 meters during the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

McCarty qualified in both hurdles events and the high jump. Sheldon made the cut in both throwing events.

Corona del Mar senior Melisse Djomby Enyawe, bound for Cal Poly, and Robar are scheduled to compete in the 800.

Huntington Beach’s Sydney Rubio, a freshman who ran in the Nike Cross Nationals in the fall, and Makenzie McRae, a Northern Arizona commit, will join McCullough in the 3,200. Newport Harbor senior Carlos Maradiaga, headed to Cal State Fullerton, will compete in that distance race on the boys’ side.

Ocean View senior Isis Salazar, a soccer standout for the Seahawks, also qualified in the high jump. Fountain Valley senior Isabella Abrahams, an Oregon commit, will compete in the pole vault.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Scores

1T. Long Beach Wilson 44; 1T. Long Beach Poly 44; 3. Great Oak 38; 4. Vista Murrieta 36½; 5. San Clemente 34

Individuals

100 — 1. Bragg (Los Alamitos) 10.38; 2. Harris (Long Beach Poly) 10.43; 3. Bonner (Valencia) 10.56; 4. Harris (Roosevelt) 10.59; 5. Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) 10.70

200 — 1. Cooper (Portola) 47.37; 2. Ricks (Long Beach Poly) 47.44; 3. Burroughs (Long Beach Wilson) 47.90; 4. Patel (Northwood) 47.98; 5. Ralls (Patriot) 48.46

400 — 1. Bragg (Los Alamitos) 10.38; 2. Harris (Long Beach Poly) 10.43; 3. Bonner (Valencia) 10.56; 4. Harris (Roosevelt) 10.59; 5. Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) 10.70

800 — 1. Obando (Long Beach Wilson) 1:52.04; 2. Clark (San Clemente) 1:52.16; 3. Horrocks (Foothill) 1:52.74; 4. Clark (San Clemente) 1:52.90; 5. Paradise (Great Oak) 1:53.02

1,600 — 1. Felix (Beckman) 4:07.06; 2. Parra (Millikan) 4:07.10; 3. Brown (Great Oak) 4:08.70; 4. Rodriguez (Great Oak) 4:09.79; 5. Ephraim (San Clemente) 4:10.05

3,200 — 1. Parra (Millikan) 8:48.36; 2. Felix (Beckman) 8:56.08; 3. Sion (Crescenta Valley) 8:57.05; 4. Stanley (Trabuco Hills) 8:59.52; 5. Zavaleta (King) 9:03.30

110HH — 1. Celestine (Murrieta Mesa) 14.06; 2. Wimbush (Rancho Cucamonga) 14.09; 3. Vela (Vista Murrieta) 14.27; 4. Bright (Murrieta Mesa) 14.31; 5. Dumont (Long Beach Wilson) 14.40

300IH — 1. Agbelusi (Beaumont) 37.40; 2. Lamkin (Mira Costa) 37.93; 3. Celestine (Murrieta Mesa) 38.12; 4. Jahromi (Portola) 38.28; 5. Mueller (Loyola) 38.45

400 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 40.93; 2. Rancho Cucamonga 41.25; 3. Valencia 41.56; 4. Portola 41.75; 5. Murrieta Valley 41.80

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Wilson 3:14.50; 2. Long Beach Poly 3:15.16; 3. Northwood 3:17.19; 4. Rancho Cucamonga 3:17.82; 5. Los Alamitos 3:18.93

HJ — 1. Wiley (Elsinore) 6-6; 2. Baca (Ayala) 6-4; 3. Moore (Vista Murrieta) 6-4J; 4. Knowles (Rio Mesa) 6-4J; 5. Watkins (Elsinore) 6-2

LJ — 1. Murguia (Beaumont) 22-7; 2. Liu (Portola) 22-2; 3. Alexis (Great Oak) 22-1½; 4. Filippone (Loyola) 21-10½; 5. Reed (Santiago/C) 21-8

TJ — 1. Nwafor (Vista Murrieta) 46-4¼; 2. Jones (San Clemente) 46-¾; 3. Alexis (Great Oak) 45-9½; 4. Robinson (Great Oak) 45-8½; 5. Andrews (Jordan) 45-5½

PV — 1. McKee (King) 15-7; 2. Lucsik (Burbank) 15-7J; 3. Brice (San Clemente) 15-1; 4T. Gandara (Los Alamitos) 14-7; 4T. Kim (Vista Murrieta) 14-7

SP — 1. Goodloe (Warren) 57-5½; 2. Hemsley (Millikan) 54-9; 3. Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 54-6; 4. Harisay (Etiwanda) 54-5; 5. Ratcliffe (Hesperia) 53-4½

DT — 1. Epps (Paloma Valley) 187-7; 2. Garcia (Elsinore) 175-1; 3. Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 174-4; 4. Nuechterlein (Vista Murrieta) 171-9; 5. Emmerling (Murrieta Valley) 168-8

Division 2

Team Scores

1. Ventura 65; 2. Canyon/CC 54; 3. Westlake 48; 4T. Culver City 37; 4T. Royal 37; 12T. Edison 18; 28. Newport Harbor 6

Individuals

100 — 1. Chandrasekera (Royal) 10.68; 2. Liu (Mark Keppel) 10.69; 3. Riley (Rancho Verde) 10.75; 4. Obimgba (Torrance) 10.76; 5. Celifie (Calabasas) 10.79

200 — 1. Liu (Mark Keppel) 21.51; 2. Shires (Glendora) 21.52; 3. Celifie (Calabasas) 21.68; 4. Ostojic (Westlake) 21.80; 5. Binns (Royal) 21.98

400 — 1. Mayrant (Culver City) 47.09; 2. Smith (JW North) 48.13; 3. Ostojic (Westlake) 48.33; 4. Mayrant (Culver City) 48.93; 5. Shires (Glendora) 49.02

800 — 1. Mejia (Godinez) 1:53.70; 2. Fast Horse (Ventura) 1:54.25; 3. Snow (Santa Barbara) 1:54.56; 4. Sandoval (Glendora) 1:54.61; 5. Leal (Canyon/CC) 1:55.01

1,600 — 1. Noonan (Dana Hills) 4:04.02; 2. Fast Horse (Ventura) 4:05.26; 3. Grossman (Ventura) 4:06.42; 4. Dybdahl (Santa Barbara) 4:06.50; 5. Hernandez (Dana Hills) 4:08.29

3,200 — 1. Noonan (Dana Hills) 8:57.12; 2. Grossman (Ventura) 9:01.98; 3. Maradiaga (Newport Harbor) 9:04.26; 4. Shetty (Newbury Park) 9:05.29; 5. Hunter (Dana Hills) 9:16.87

110HH — 1. Gammage (Canyon/CC) 14.22; 2. Summers (Edison) 14.72; 3. Moore (Golden Valley) 14.76; 4. Carnaghe (Ventura) 15.09; 5. Celano (Villa Park) 15.14

300IH — 1. Gammage (Canyon/CC) 37.89; 2. Carnaghe (Ventura) 39.72; 3. Moore (Golden Valley) 40.20; 4. Chandrasekera (Royal) 40.64; 5. Bell (Westlake) 41.00

400 relay — 1. Royal 41.86; 2. Westlake 41.93; 3. Culver City 42.37; 4. Rancho Verde 42.46; 5. Redlands 43.00

1,600 relay —1. Culver City 3:16.64; 2. Canyon/CC 3:18.42; 3. Calabasas 3:20.95; 4. Bonita 3:21.57; 5. Westlake 3:22.00

HJ — 1. Gorski (Mater Dei) 6-6; 2. Benson (Moorpark) 6-6; 3. Cox (Villa Park) 6-4; 4. Danna (El Dorado) 6-4; 5T. Belnap (Mater Dei) 6-4; 5T. Moody (Rancho Verde) 6-4

LJ — 1. Gorski (Mater Dei) 22-4¾; 2. Scarbrough (Redlands) 22-1¼; 3. Ma’at (Golden Valley) 21-9½; 4. Christie (Villa Park) 21-7½; 5. Farag (West Ranch) 21-4

TJ — 1. Carter (Vista del Lago) 46-7¼; 2. Dahl (Villa Park) 45-11; 3. Ma’at (Golden Valley) 45-4; 4. Kaltreider (Edison) 45-1¾; 5. Danna (El Dorado) 45-1

PV — 1. Sommers (Westlake) 16-1; 2. Cullen (Redlands) 15-1; 3. Leuenberger (Capistrano Valley) 15-1J; 4. Hernandez (Canyon/CC) 13-7; 5. LaBass (Royal) 13-7J

SP — 1. Murillo (Ventura) 55-5½; 2. Legaspi (Canyon) 51-1½; 3. Stansell (Canyon/CC) 50-3½; 4. Grace (Westlake) 48-8½; 5. Sickles (Villa Park) 48-6½

DT — 1. Sanchez (Norco) 165-5; 2. Stansell (Canyon/CC) 161-8; 3. Murillo (Ventura) 157-5; 4. Ogata (Chino) 156-9; 5. Trujillo (Ontario) 155-5

Division 3

Team Scores

1. Cathedral 97; 2. Notre Dame/SO 88; 3. Chaminade 43; 4. Santa Margarita 38; 5. San Gorgonio 36; 35T. Corona del Mar 2

Individuals

100 — 1. Sawyer (San Gorgonio) 10.63; 2. Pizzella (Notre Dame/SO) 10.65; 3. Oyamendan (Notre Dame/SO) 10.69; 4. Fernandez (Notre Dame/SO) 10.70; 5. Carr (Servite) 10.74

200 — 1. Reuben (Cathedral) 21.25; 2. Ochoa (Northview) 21.68; 3. Sawyer (San Gorgonio) 21.68; 4. Fernandez (Notre Dame/SO) 21.70; 5. Ashford (Cathedral) 21.72

400 — 1. Ochoa (Northview) 47.98; 2. Reuben (Cathedral) 48.14; 3. Shigg (Chaminade) 48.63; 4. Handy (St. John Bosco) 48.66; 5. Hughes (Servite) 49.20

800 — 1. Ligons (Cathedral) 1:51.32; 2. Naehu (Palos Verdes) 1:52.40; 3. Murray (South Pasadena) 1:53.01; 4. Sykes (Harvard-Westlake) 1:55.44; 5. Burnett (JSerra) 1:55.73

1,600 — 1. Perez (Cathedral) 4:10.84; 2. Hernandez (Cathedral) 4:11.29; 3. Gibson (Santa Margarita) 4:12.12; 4. Ortiz (Burroughs/R) 4:13.79; 5. Papavasiliou (Thousand Oaks) 4:16.01

3,200 — 1. Perez (Cathedral) 8:52.00; 2. Franco (St. Francis) 8:56.64; 3. Martin (St. Francis) 9:06.14; 4. Ortiz (Burroughs/R) 9:09.33; 5. McNee (Oaks Christian) 9:14.57

110HH — 1. Paris (Notre Dame/SO) 14.11; 2. Bowne (Notre Dame/SO) 14.19; 3. Uzan (Notre Dame/SO) 14.38; 4. Grier (Cathedral) 14.40; 5. Carolina (San Gorgonio) 14.52

300IH — 1. Grier (Cathedral) 38.60; 2. Currier (Crean Lutheran) 38.94; 3. Francis (Santa Margarita) 39.23; 4. Giachetto (Brea Olinda) 39.83; 5. Williams (Oaks Christian) 40.29

400 relay — 1. Notre Dame/SO 41.15; 2. Chaminade 41.46; 3. San Gorgonio 41.93; 4. Cathedral 42.02; 5. Servite 42.18

1,600 relay — 1. Calabasas 3:15.89; 2. Notre Dame/SO 3:19.28; 3. Orange Lutheran 3:19.85; 4. La Canada 3:22.55; 5. Damien 3:23.51

HJ — 1. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 7-¼; 2. Browner (Chaminade) 6-6; 3. Oliver (Grand Terrace) 6-4; 4. Burnham (Laguna Hills) 6-4; 5. Neirick (Harvard-Westlake) 6-2

LJ — 1. Hearn (Chaminade) 22-6; 2. Browner (Chaminade) 22-½; 3. Francis (Santa Margarita) 21-10¾; 4. Petronicolos (Notre Dame/SO) 21-7½; 5. Richardson-Wethe (Bishop Amat) 21-6¼

TJ — 1. Lee (Mission Viejo) 46-2; 2. Carolina (San Gorgonio) 45-8; 3. Guerriero (South Hills) 44-10; 4. Tooley (Harvard-Westlake) 43-2½; 5. Hale (Cathedral) 43-¾

PV —1. Furr (Santa Margarita) 15-1; 2. Ling (Orange Lutheran) 14-1; 3. Buchan (Burroughs/R) 14-1J; 4. Hamilton (Harvard-Westlake) 13-7; 5. Brittain (Oaks Christian) 13-7J

SP —1. Lewis (Pacifica) 59-1½; 2. Marmarian (Marshall) 54-1; 3. Cash (San Bernardino) 52-5; 4. Soufi (South Pasadena) 50-11; 5. Naber (Crean Lutheran) 50-6½

DT — 1. Lewis (Pacifica) 178-1; 2. Brooks (Brea Olinda) 161-5; 3. Vanskiver (Servite) 150-5; 4. Tina (Mission Viejo) 149-8; 5. Meyer (Esperanza) 143-9

Division 4

Team Scores

1. Viewpoint 57.5; 2. Foothill Tech 33; 3T. Webb 31; 3T. Serra 31; 5T. Cate 26; 5T. St. Margaret’s 26; 15T. Sage Hill 14; 18T. Laguna Beach 10; 34T. Pacifica Christian 6

Individuals

100 — 1. Dezeurn (Bishop Alemany) 10.54; 2. Diaz (St. Bonaventure) 10.70; 3. Ace (Serra) 10.78; 4. Pirnazar (Sage Hill) 10.95; 5. Thompson (Santa Clara) 10.97

200 — 1. He (Viewpoint) 22.04; 2. McCray (Webb) 22.21; 3. Enney (San Luis Obispo Classical Academy) 22.30; 4. Stokes (St. Pius X) 22.32; 5. Mitrany (Nordhoff) 22.41

400 — 1. Curry (Sierra Canyon) 49.82; 2. McNeil (St. Pius X) 50.08; 3. McCray (Webb) 50.23; 4. Holling (Viewpoint) 50.27; 5. Shields (Valley Christian) 50.59

800 — 1. Bryan (Oakwood) 1:56.40; 2. Sutch (Cate) 1:57.08; 3. Virtue (Providence) 1:59.32; 4. Murphree (Malibu) 1:59.69; 5. Bortolin (Foothill Tech) 2:00.16

1,600 — 1. Capelle (St. Margaret’s) 4:16.47; 2. Sutch (Cate) 4:19.79; 3. Schipper (Cate) 4:20.87; 4. Lovett (Academy for Academic Excellence) 4:20.93; 5. White (Foothill Tech) 4:24.30

3,200 — 1. Turk (Woodcrest Christian) 9:02.79; 2. Parcells (Rim of the World) 9:06.53; 3. O’Connor (Viewpoint) 9:24.63; 4. Babbitt (Mary Star of the Sea) 9:24.80; 5. Schipper (Cate) 9:47.03

110HH — 1. Brewer (Big Bear) 14.79; 2. Holling (Viewpoint) 15.08; 3. Davis (St. Pius X) 15.43; 4. Taylor (Linfield Christian) 15.56; 5. Alexander (Oakwood) 15.75

300IH —1. Harrison (Serra) 38.82; 2. Holling (Viewpoint) 38.88; 3. Hart (Pacifica Christian) 39.20; 4. Dory (St. Bernard) 39.39; 5. Brewer (Big Bear) 41.48

400 relay —1. Serra 42.01; 2. Sierra Canyon 42.23; 3. Sage Hill 42.80; 4. Bishop Alemany 43.71; 5. St. Paul 43.81

1,600 relay — 1. Webb 3:25.87; 2. Viewpoint 3:28.01; 3. Foothill Tech 3:28.55; 4. St. Monica Catholic 3:28.85; 5. Valley Christian 3:29.03

HJ — 1. Taylor (Linfield Christian) 6-0; 2T. Brewer (Big Bear) 6-0J; 2T. Woods (Bishop Montgomery) 6-0J; 4T. Haggerty (Viewpoint) 5-10; 4T. Zarembka (California School for the Deaf) 5-10

LJ —1. Zepeda (St. Paul) 21-5; 2. Haggerty (Viewpoint) 20-2; 3. Bayless (Foothill Tech) 20-1½; 4. Murphy (St. Genevieve) 19-11; 5. Kurian (Crossroads) 19-7½

TJ — 1. Jones (Fairmont Prep) 45-¾; 2. Bracy (Aquinas) 43-5¼; 3. Taylor (Santa Monica) 43-0; 4. Maningo (Western Christian) 42-6; 5. McDonald (Muir) 42-2¼

PV —1. Epstein (de Toledo) 14-1; 2. Ruivivar (Oakwood) 12-1; 3. Magluyan (La Salle) 11-1; 4. Carrillo (Carpinteria) 10-7; 5. Curran (St. Margaret’s) 10-1

SP —1. Kollock (Laguna Beach) 50-6½; 2. Wade (Duarte) 49-2½; 3. Moffat (Crespi) 47-0; 4. Gomez (La Salle) 45-2½; 5. Spencer (Foothill Tech) 45-2¼

DT — 1. Taylor (Linfield Christian) 6-0; 2T. Brewer (Big Bear) 6-0J; 2T. Woods (Bishop Montgomery) 6-0J; 4T. Haggerty (Viewpoint) 5-10; 4T. Zarembka (California School for the Dear) 5-10

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Scores

1. Long Beach Poly 96; 2. Long Beach Wilson 82; 3. Vista Murrieta 50; 4. Santiago/C 42; 5. Ayala 33; 18T. Huntington Beach 10; 29T. Fountain Valley 5

Individuals

100 — 1. McBride (Ayala) 53.81; 2. Vanardo (Long Beach Wilson) 54.92; 3. Blue (Long Beach Wilson) 55.69; 4. Rhodes (Saugus) 56.19; 5. Hunter (Long Beach Poly) 56.84

200 — 1. Wright (Chaparral) 23.52; 2. McBride (Ayala) 23.72; 3. Lewis (Long Beach Poly) 24.52; 4. Smith (Yucaipa) 24.77; 5. Holland (Long Beach Poly) 24.79

400 —1. McBride (Ayala) 53.81; 2. Vanardo (Long Beach Wilson) 54.92; 3. Blue (Long Beach Wilson) 55.69; 4. Rhodes (Saugus) 56.19; 5. Hunter (Long Beach Poly) 56.84

800 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 2:11.01; 2. Yetter (San Clemente) 2:12.53; 3. Davis (Santiago/C) 2:14.16; 4. Ramos (Chino Hills) 2:14.21; 5. Whitecavage (Santiago/C) 2:14.51

1,600 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 4:45.56; 2. Hsieh (Arcadia) 4:49.67; 3. S. Lieberman (Murrieta Valley) 4:50.12; 4. Crum (Temescal Canyon) 4:50.21; 5. J. Lieberman (Murrieta Valley) 4:50.33

3,200 —1. Blade (Santiago/C) 10:14.97; 2. Rubio (Huntington Beach) 10:20.52; 3. Barker (Trabuco Hills) 10:30.07; 4. Foody (Aliso Niguel) 10:32.53; 5. Kirk (Vista Murrieta) 10:38.58

100HH — 1. Edwards (Long Beach Wilson) 14.19; 2. Becker (Long Beach Poly) 14.26; 3. Gaines (Riverside Poly) 14.37; 4. Washington (Long Beach Wilson) 14.76; 5. Blake (Vista Murrieta) 14.91

300IH — 1. Edwards (Long Beach Wilson) 42.00; 2. Becker (Long Beach Poly) 43.62; 3. Vanardo (Long Beach Wilson) 43.70; 4. Spencer (Vista Murrieta) 44.24; 5. King (Long Beach Poly) 44.78

400 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 46.16; 2. Long Beach Wilson 46.35; 3. Ayala 46.48; 4. Trabuco Hills 47.94; 5. Redondo Union 48.31

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Wilson 3:45.28; 2. Long Beach Poly 3:48.59; 3. Ayala 3:51.67; 4. Saugus 3:55.03; 5. Vista Murrieta 3:55.58

HJ — 1. Wetteland (Long Beach Poly) 5-6; 2. Thomas (Valley View) 5-6J; 3T. Trotter (Los Alamitos) 5-4; 3T. Bailey (Chino Hills) 5-4; 5. Smith (Vista Murrieta) 5-4J

LJ — 1. Webster (Long Beach Wilson) 19-7½; 2. Alumbres (Vista Murrieta) 19-1; 3. Heard (Rancho Cucamonga) 18-2¾; 4. Lane (La Serna) 18-½; 5. Robinson (Etiwanda) 17-10¾

TJ — 1. Robinson (Etiwanda) 38-8½; 2. Alumbres (Vista Murrieta) 38-8; 3. Bailey (Chino Hills) 38-6; 4. Spencer (Long Beach Wilson) 37-9½; 5. Steier (Elsinore) 36-5¼

PV — 1. Fears (Vista Murrieta) 13-1; 2. Bettinger (Los Alamitos) 12-7; 3. Coates (Great Oak) 12-7J; 4. Abrahams (Fountain Valley) 12-1; 5. Samvelian (Arcadia) 12-1J

SP — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 42-2; 2. Snowden (Santa Monica) 39-7; 3T. Reyes (Warren) 39-6; 3T. Tipton (Camarillo) 39-6; 5. Ricks (Long Beach Poly) 39-4

DT — 1. Tipton (Camarillo) 142-9; 2. Redd (Temescal Canyon) 129-4; 3. Ortiz (Heritage) 129-0; 4. Reichard (Portola) 127-1; 5. Agbor (Portola) 125-6

Division 2

Team Scores

1. Calabasas 64; 2. Newport Harbor 54; 3. Canyon/CC 52.5; 4. Ventura 50; 5. Dana Hills 43; 12. Edison 16; 25. Marina 6

Individuals

100 — 1. Warr (Canyon/CC) 11.49; 2. Kirk (Royal) 11.68; 3. Scoggins (Calabasas) 11.78; 4. Rainey (Calabasas) 11.87; 5. Wright (Canyon/CC) 12.24

200 — 1. Maddox (Culver City) 23.68; 2. Kirk (Royal) 23.86; 3. Warr (Canyon/CC) 23.88; 4. Scoggins (Calabasas) 24.27; 5. Porter (Calabasas) 24.57

400 — 1. Maddox (Culver City) 53.50; 2. Z. Ray (Calabasas) 55.30; 3. Fakrogha (Ventura) 55.44; 4. L. Ray (Calabasas) 55.62; 5. Graves-Hogains (Canyon/CC) 56.09

800 — 1. Robar (Newport Harbor) 2:09:30; 2. Edwards (Claremont) 2:10.01; 3. McKenzie (Calabasas) 2:11.91; 4. Scheer (Dana Hills) 2:12.21; 5. Williams (El Toro) 2:12.41

1,600 — 1. Engelhardt (Ventura) 4:46.86; 2. Ivarsson (Dana Hills) 4:49.45; 3. Curtis (Ventura) 4:50.21; 4. Edwards (Claremont) 4:50.31; 5. Sax (Ventura) 4:51.46

3,200 — 1. McCullough (Newport Harbor) 10:33.24; 2. Sax (Ventura) 10:40.96; 3. Wolfinger (West Torrance) 10:47.74; 4. Forrest (Tesoro) 10:49.16; 5. Herrera (Canyon/CC) 10:53.38

100HH —1. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 14.76; 2. Pace (Newbury Park) 14.88; 3. Griffin (Da Vinci) 15.09; 4. Leck (San Marcos) 15.24; 5. Dougherty (Moorpark) 15.65

300IH — 1. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 43.84; 2. Griffin (Da Vinci) 44.28; 3. Prestridge (West Ranch) 44.95; 4. Mullins (Culver City) 45.07; 5. Dougherty (Moorpark) 45.30

400 relay — 1. Calabasas 46.16; 2. Canyon/CC 46.53; 3. Culver City 47.41; 4. Mater Dei 47.68; 5. Royal 48.29

1,600 relay —1. Calabasas 3:46.46; 2. Canyon/CC 3:52.07; 3. Ventura 3:52.63; 4. Claremont 3:54.46; 5. San Marcos 3:58.53; 6. Newport Harbor 3:58.84

HJ —1. Fakrogha (Ventura) 5-6; 2. McCarty (Newport Harbor) 5-4; 3. Prestridge (West Ranch) 5-4J; 4. Witte (Mater Dei) 5-2; 5. Meyer (Dana Hills) 5-2J

LJ — 1. Best (Norco) 18-11; 2. Meyer (Dana Hills) 18-3; 3. Richards (Royal) 17-10¾; 4. Fields (Golden Valley) 17-10¼; 5. Chi (Walnut) 17-8¾

TJ —1. Richards (Royal) 39-6; 2. Meyer (Dana Hills) 39-4¾; 3. Best (Norco) 38-0; 4. Chi (Walnut) 37-7; 5. Cheng (El Dorado) 37-1¾

PV — 1. Turner (Westlake) 12-1; 2. Harden (Dana Hills) 12-1; 3. Kolbeck (Capistrano Valley) 11-7; 4. Magula (Marina) 11-1; 5. Duben (Newbury Park) 11-1

SP — 1. Sheldon (Edison) 41-3½; 2. Greer (Torrance) 39-0; 3. Williams (Redlands) 38-10½; 4. Donovan (Golden Valley) 38-7½; 5. Zweerink (Glendora) 36-2

DT — 1. Donovan (Golden Valley) 143-8; 2. Williams (Redlands) 140-11; 3. Sheldon (Edison) 136-3; 4. Zweerink (Glendora) 125-6); 5. Gallacher (Canyon) 117-9

Division 3

Team Scores

1. JSerra 76; 2. South Pasadena 65; 3. Oaks Christian 62; 4. La Cañada 60; 5. Notre Dame/SO 52.5; 10. Corona del Mar 27; 17. Ocean View 8.5

Individuals

100 — 1. Clayton (Oaks Christian) 11.61; 2. Easter (Buena) 11.86; 3. Simos (Corona del Mar) 11.94; 4. Groves (Santa Margarita) 11.97; 5. Terry (Oaks Christian) 12.12

200 — 1. Humphries (Castaic) 24.12; 2. Easter (Buena) 24.21; 3. Simos (Corona del Mar) 24.60; 4. Rodriguez (Oaks Christian) 24.76; 5. Terry (Oaks Christian) 24.95

400 — 1. Rodriguez (Oaks Christian) 55.96; 2. Woolforde (JSerra) 55.96; 3. Quinn (Thousand Oaks) 56.59; 4. Bassett (Mission Viejo) 56.79; 5. Parks (La Cañada) 57.04

800 — 1. Jeanneret (JSerra) 2:09.74; 2. Matarese (La Cañada) 2:10.73; 3. Wroblewski (Yorba Linda) 2:11.28; 4. Djomby Enyawe (Corona del Mar) 2:12.21; 5. Lazzarato-Bosque (Castaic) 2:16.12

1,600 —1. Errington (South Pasadena) 4:51.40; 2. Packard (JSerra) 4:51.69; 3. De Brouwer (La Cañada) 4:54.88; 4. Geyer (Oaks Christian) 4:59.18; 5. Szuba (Santa Margarita) 5:01.21

3,200 — 1. Wilson (JSerra) 10:24.51; 2. Errington (South Pasadena) 10:28.90; 3. De Brouwer (La Cañada) 10:36.15; 4. Byrne (South Pasadena) 10:54.92; 5. Geyer (Oaks Christian) 11:03.17

100HH — 1. Holden (South Pasadena) 14.43; 2. Gaylor (Monrovia) 14.76; 3. Chasko (Notre Dame/SO) 15.09; 4. Combest (Covina) 15.50; 5. Colebrooke (Oaks Christian) 15.58

300IH — 1. Holden (South Pasadena) 42.81; 2. Kays (Mission Viejo) 45.06; 3. Graves (Banning) 46.56; 4. Taylor (South Pasadena) 46.93; 5. Hyatt (Shadow Hills) 47.08

400 relay — 1. Oaks Christian 46.77; 2. Santa Margarita 47.66; 3. Buena 48.05; 4. South Pasadena 48.26; 5. Notre Dame/SO 48.56; 6. Corona del Mar 48.86

1,600 relay — 1. JSerra 3:48.59; 2. La Cañada 3:52.12; 3. Mission Viejo 3:59.20; 4. South Pasadena 3:59.89; 5. Oaks Christian 4:01.46

HJ — 1. Thai (Thousand Oaks) 5-6; 2. McGuinness (La Cañada) 5-6J; 3. Thompson (Castaic) 5-6J; 4T. Witt (Notre Dame/SO) 5-4; 4T. Salazar (Ocean View) 5-4

LJ — 1. Humphries (Castaic) 18-5; 2. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 18-4¾; 3. McGuinness (La Cañada) 18-3¼; 4. Woolforde (JSerra) 17-9; 5. Jennings (Harvard-Westlake) 17-3

TJ — 1. Humphries (Castaic) 38-8½; 2. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 38-5¼; 3. Carbins (Artesia) 36-4½; 4. Jara (Covina) 36-1½; 5. Weinstein (Harvard-Westlake) 35-7½

PV — 1. Makhanian (La Cañada) 12-7; 2T. Rakfeldt (Harvard-Westlake) 12-1; 2T. Chiaverini (JSerra) 12-1; 4. Bourdon (JSerra) 12-1J; 5. Frodis (Thousand Oaks) 11-7

SP — 1. Johnson (Notre Dame/SO) 45-6½; 2. Cook (Orange Lutheran) 38-7; 3. La Voie (Notre Dame/SO) 37-2; 4. Brunings (Mission Viejo) 36-8½; 5. Farr (Cabrillo) 36-½

DT —1. Johnson (Notre Dame/SO) 147-9; 2. Chang (Mission Viejo) 140-2; 3. Beary (JSerra) 129-8; 4. Streit (Santa Margarita) 126-10; 5. Gancherov (Ocean View) 122-3

Division 4

Team Scores

1. St. Mary’s 75; 2. Rosary 48; 3. Serra 46; 4T. Providence 25; 4T. Marlborough 25; 11T. Laguna Beach 20; 36T. Sage Hill 4

Individuals

100 — 1. Flowers (Serra) 11.67; 2. Cigar-Dingle (St. Mary’s) 11.83; 3. Nelson (St. Pius X) 11.92; 4. Hervey (St. Bernard) 11.94; 5. Coombes (Flintridge Prep) 12.10

200 — 1. Flowers (Serra) 23.78; 2. Wilson (Rosary) 24.04; 3. Cigar-Dingle (St. Mary’s) 24.06; 4. Nelson (St. Pius X) 24.08; 5. Coombes (Flintridge Prep) 24.98

400 — 1. Mosby (St. Mary’s) 55.43; 2. Wilson (Rosary) 55.85; 3. Scott (St. Mary’s) 56.37; 4. Aguilar (Ontario Christian) 56.40; 5. Oje (St. Mary’s) 56.75

800 —1. Charley (Ontario Christian) 2:13.91; 2. Samson (Webb) 2:14.89; 3. Hobbs (St. Mary’s) 2:19.82; 4. Giddings (San Marino) 2:20.34; 5. Langdale (Sage Hill) 2:24.17

1,600 — 1. Eaton (Providence) 5:09.21; 2. Sydney (Laguna Beach) 5:09.92; 3. Vanderbilt (Marlborough) 5:12.14; 4. Giorgio (Marlborough) 5:14.73; 5. Gonzalez (Providence) 5:18.07

3,200 — 1. Sydney (Laguna Beach) 11:26.15; 2. Eaton (Providence) 11:27.95; 3. Li (St. Margaret’s) 11:28.38; 4. Vanderbilt (Marlborough) 11:32.06; 5. Caughey (Big Bear) 11:32.19

100HH — 1. Hervey (St. Bernard) 14.31; 2. Gowans (Marlborough) 14.35; 3. Vargas (Mayfair) 14.48; 4. Fletcher (Serra) 14.73; 5. Newsome (Bishop Alemany) 14.98

300IH — 1. Vargas (Mayfair) 44.70; 2. Sorensen (Rosary) 45.80; 3. Burke (Webb) 47.26; 4. Daneshrad (Brentwood) 47.70; 5. Shannon (Campbell Hall) 47.80

400 relay — 1. St. Mary’s 47.11; 2. Serra 47.21; 3. St. Joseph 47.73; 4. Linfield Christian 50.01; 5. St. Margaret’s 50.05

1,600 relay —1. St. Mary’s 3:47.90; 2. Rosary 3:59.89; 3. Ontario Christian 4:02.00; 4. St. Joseph 4:03.79; 5. St. Lucy’s 4:03.98

HJ — 1. Dixon (St. Pius X) 5-4; 2. Rodman (Foothill Tech) 5-2; 3T. Kelly (Heritage Christian) 5-0; 3T. Flores (Aquinas) 5-0; 5. Zickert (Woodcrest Christian)

LJ — 1. Strange (Xavier College) 18-3¼; 2. Lee (Rosary) 17-3¾; 3. Rayburn (Blair) 17-3¼; 4. Gonsalves (St. Joseph) 17-0; 5. Van Zile (Hamilton) 16-11½

TJ — 1. Strange (Xavier College Prep) 39-1¾; 2. Pleasant (Serra) 37-2; 3. Rayburn (Blair) 36-10¼; 4. Whitfield (Mayfair) 36-8¼; 5. Cazale (Calvary Chapel) 36-6½

PV — 1. Lemmon (Westridge) 11-1; 2. Burmeister (Louisville) 10-7; 3. Elhaik (Chadwick) 10-7J; 4. Tripp (St. Lucy’s) 10-7J; 5. Lee-Miller (Village Christian) 10-1

SP — 1. Osborne (St. Mary’s) 37-5; 2. Crespo (Palmdale Aerospace Academy) 35-1½; 3. Webster (Western Christian) 33-9½; 4. Atofau (Serra) 33-7; 5. Calas (Linfield Christian) 33-2

DT — 1. Wilson (Paraclete) 135-9; 2. Smith (Desert Christian) 127-11; 3. Calas (Linfield Christian) 122-5; 4. Study (Paraclete) 116-11; 5. Clemmons (Paraclete) 115-7