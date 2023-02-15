High School Roundup: Marina girls’ soccer, Sage Hill boys’ basketball advance to CIF semifinals

The Marina High girls’ soccer team won 6-5 in penalty kicks Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoff quarterfinal match at Chino Hills Ayala.

Izzie Krysinski, Aspen Castillo, Abby Kirby, Mollie Miskelly, Madi Crosby and Georgia Sheldon scored penalty kicks for Marina, with Sheldon’s the match-winner. Sophomore goalkeeper Taylee Vo made a block in the shootout.

Marina (9-5-7) and Ayala played to a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtime periods.

The Wave League champion Vikings remain on the road Friday when they play at top-seeded La Puente Bishop Amat (24-3-2), the Del Rey League champion, in a Division 3 semifinal match.

Marina will be seeking its first CIF finals appearance since 1995.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 65, El Modena 63 (OT): Johnny Mayhew scored a game-high 20 points for the Lightning as they edged out a home win in the quarterfinals of the Division 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.

Carter Bryant added 19 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4-seeded Sage Hill (14-11). Gage Talleur had 16 points and Shaan Patel scored 10 points.

Sage Hill, the Pacific Coast League champion, plays at Littlerock in a Division 4A semifinal game Friday night. Littlerock upset top-seeded Lawndale Leuzinger, 60-59.

Oakwood 62, Newport Harbor 42: Jack Berry, Gavin Guy and Isaac Davis each scored nine points for the Sailors in the Division 3A quarterfinal game Tuesday at Newport Harbor High.

Wave League champion Newport Harbor finished its season 22-9 overall.

