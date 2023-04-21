High School Roundup: CdM boys’ volleyball clinches Surf League automatic playoff berth

Senior opposite George Bruening had 17 kills to lead the Corona del Mar High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 win over Huntington Beach in the Surf League second-place tiebreaker match Thursday at Edison High.

The match determined the second automatic postseason bid in the four-team Surf League. It may well have seeding implications for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Huntington Beach started the week ranked No. 3 in the CIF Division 1 and 2 combined poll, while Corona del Mar entered the week at No. 6. The Sea Kings won the last two meetings between the teams, including a 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13 home victory over the Oilers on April 1.

Junior outside hitter Sterling Foley added 15 kills in the tiebreaking match for CdM (17-8, 3-3), while junior setter Ryan Gant handed out 29 assists.

Huntington Beach finished the season at 22-6 overall and 3-3 in league.

The section will release its boys’ volleyball playoff pairings on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Sunset Conference could have as many as four of the eight teams selected to the Division 1 playoffs. Surf League champion Newport Harbor (30-2) is ranked second, and Wave League champion Edison (19-8) is ranked eighth.