High School Roundup: Sterling Foley’s 24 kills lead CdM boys’ volleyball over Beckman

Corona del Mar’s Sterling Foley (11), seen against Edison on April 26, had 24 kills for the Sea Kings versus Beckman on Tuesday.

Junior outside hitter Sterling Foley had 24 kills on .697 hitting, as the Corona del Mar High boys’ volleyball team dispatched of Beckman 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 pool play match at home on Tuesday.

Senior outside hitter George Bruening, bound for UC Santa Barbara, added 14 kills on .571 hitting to go with four blocks. Senior middle blocker Kaden Kavanaugh also had four blocks, and junior setter Ryan Gant supplied 36 assists for CdM (19-8).

The No. 4-ranked Sea Kings play at top-seeded Los Angeles Loyola (26-1) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Open Division championship match. The Cubs beat CdM in four sets in the only prior meeting between the teams this season.

Newport Harbor 3, Mater Dei 0: Outside hitter Luca Curci had a team-high 15 kills for the host Sailors in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 win over the Monarchs on Tuesday in a Division 1 pool play match.

Outside hitter Jake Read added 11 kills, 14 digs and four service aces for Newport Harbor (32-2), which will take on Manhattan Beach Mira Costa (28-5) at home on Saturday. Both teams have won their first two matches in Pool B.

Korbin Francisco also had 33 assists and seven digs for the Sailors.

Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 3, Huntington Beach 2: Outside hitter Liam Phinizy had 18 kills to lead the visiting Oilers, who fell to the Mustangs 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12 on Tuesday in a Division 1 pool play match.

Setter Jake Pazanti contributed 48 assists, five blocks, five kills and five aces for Huntington Beach (22-8), which finishes pool play at home against Mater Dei (28-10) on Saturday. Opposite Jay Pearson provided a dozen kills, and outside hitter Ben Bray had nine kills.

Los Angeles Loyola 3, Edison 0: Emerson Evans had 13 kills to pace the visiting Chargers, who lost to the Cubs 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 on Tuesday in a pool play match of the Division 1 playoffs.

CJ Addison added six kills for Edison (19-10), which will travel to Beckman (31-6) to conclude pool play on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Huntington Beach 2, Westlake 0: Zoe Prystajko had 15 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout for the Oilers on Tuesday in a Division 1 wildcard round game at home.

Tea Gutierrez drove in both runs for Huntington Beach (23-5), which will travel to Pioneer League champion Torrance (23-4) on Thursday in the first round. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.