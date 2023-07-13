Vanguard University to join NCAA Division II

Vanguard University officials have announced the school will be joining the Division II ranks of the National Collegiate Athletics Assn. The transition will come with an initial three-year provisionary period.

School leaders made the announcement after receiving news that the university’s application had been approved in a phone call Thursday morning with NCAA officials.

“We’re excited that the NCAA recognizes the quality of our programs, our commitment to excellence, our dedication to compliance and our deep commitment to the overall student experience,” said Dr. Michael Beals, president of Vanguard University. “The integration of the athletes into the broader Vanguard community, and their leadership in the Vanguard student community, is recognized across Vanguard, and so we’re thrilled at the announcement.

“I’m deeply grateful to the NCAA, but I’m also deeply grateful to the Vanguard University team that has brought about this outcome.”

Athletic director Jeff Bussell said discussions about a potential transition for Vanguard from the National Assn. of Intercollegiate Athletics to the NCAA started taking place during the sports shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard will continue to compete in the NAIA and the Golden State Athletic Conference for the upcoming school year. In the following two years, the Lions will compete as a member of the Pacific West Conference, but the school will be ineligible to compete in NCAA Division II postseason contests.

During that period of NCAA postseason ineligibility, Vanguard is exploring the possibility of joining the National Christian College Athletic Assn. for postseason play. Vanguard would become a full member of the NCAA Division II and the Pacific West Conference in time for the 2026-27 athletic year if it meets all requirements for its provisionary period, as set forth by the NCAA Membership Committee.

