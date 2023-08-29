Laguna Beach’s Blair Conklin wins the Vic skimboarding contest
The weekend after the Aliso Beach parking lots were closed due to the potential for flooding from a tropical storm, the beach came alive as crowds arrived to see a world-class group of waveriders at the 46th annual Vic skimboarding championships.
Laguna Beach resident Blair Conklin topped them all, winning the men’s professional division with a final heat score of 22.94 points.
Conklin bested Lucas Fink, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who totaled 21.83 points in the finals. Fink clinched the United Skim Tour title for the 2023 season with his runner-up performance, tour president David Haefele said.
The six-event tour has one stop remaining at the Exile Oktoberfest in Newport Beach, Sept. 16-17.
There were six local contestants in the top eight of the men’s professional division. The local contingent also included Laguna Beach’s Timmy Gamboa (fourth), Dane Cameron (fifth), Bill Bryan (sixth) and Billy Howie (seventh). Newport Beach’s Chad Wadsworth placed eighth.
Yahir Valencia, of Barra de Navidad, Mexico, rounded out the top three in the men’s professional competition.
Gerardo Valencia, Yahir’s brother, was recognized for catching the best wave. A video shared of the run showed Valencia putting his hands in the air after traversing dead water and reversing course to catch the wave as it came in. He completed a 360-degree flip, landing back on the board before the end of the clip.
Amber Torrealba, of Palm Bay, Fla., won the women’s professional division for the fourth time. She previously reigned supreme at the Vic in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Laguna Beach’s Jordan Sitea and Kate Cavanaugh were fifth and sixth, respectively in the women’s competition, which was not part of the United Skim Tour.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.