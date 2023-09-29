High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball sweeps Laguna Beach
Taylor Ponchak had 11 kills and four block assists to lead the Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-12 win over visiting Laguna Beach on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Addison Williams added seven kills, and Kylie Leopard had five block assists for Huntington Beach (23-6).
Meg Gardner had six kills, and Ava Steris added five kills for Laguna Beach (6-18).
Los Alamitos 3, Corona del Mar 0: The Sea Kings fell in straight sets by a count of 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Corona del Mar High.
Sofia Dajnowiec had 10 kills, 12 digs and three service aces to lead Corona del Mar (13-10). Reiley Murphy added 10 kills, and Kirsten Dauderman contributed 23 digs defensively.
Ocean View 3, Katella 0: Jade Auger paced the Seahawks with 18 kills, as Ocean View picked up a 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 win in a Golden West League competition Thursday on the road.
Sara Ligman added eight kills, and Charlotte Johnson had five kills for Ocean View (7-9).
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Claremont Webb 2: Chara Wondercheck had 18 kills, helping the visiting Tritons notch a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-30, 17-15 win on Thursday in a San Joaquin League match.
Sierra Leeper provided 31 digs for Pacifica Christian (12-6, 5-1). Kaelin Rieke recorded four blocks, and Addie Roberson chipped in with four aces.
Northwood 3, Sage Hill 0: Bella Giarla had 13 kills, but the Lightning fell to 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 on Thursday in a Pacific Coast League match at Northwood High.
Sage Hill dropped to 6-15 on the season.
Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The Mustangs handled the Panthers 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 on Thursday, taking their record to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the Orange Coast League.
Costa Mesa travels to take on crosstown rival Estancia (13-8, 3-5) on Tuesday.
