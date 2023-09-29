High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball sweeps Laguna Beach

Huntington Beach’s Taylor Ponchak, seen against Newport Harbor on Sept. 22, 2022, had 11 kills on Thursday against Laguna Beach.

Taylor Ponchak had 11 kills and four block assists to lead the Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-12 win over visiting Laguna Beach on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Addison Williams added seven kills, and Kylie Leopard had five block assists for Huntington Beach (23-6).

Meg Gardner had six kills, and Ava Steris added five kills for Laguna Beach (6-18).

Los Alamitos 3, Corona del Mar 0: The Sea Kings fell in straight sets by a count of 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Corona del Mar High.

Sofia Dajnowiec had 10 kills, 12 digs and three service aces to lead Corona del Mar (13-10). Reiley Murphy added 10 kills, and Kirsten Dauderman contributed 23 digs defensively.

Ocean View 3, Katella 0: Jade Auger paced the Seahawks with 18 kills, as Ocean View picked up a 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 win in a Golden West League competition Thursday on the road.

Sara Ligman added eight kills, and Charlotte Johnson had five kills for Ocean View (7-9).

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Claremont Webb 2: Chara Wondercheck had 18 kills, helping the visiting Tritons notch a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-30, 17-15 win on Thursday in a San Joaquin League match.

Sierra Leeper provided 31 digs for Pacifica Christian (12-6, 5-1). Kaelin Rieke recorded four blocks, and Addie Roberson chipped in with four aces.

Northwood 3, Sage Hill 0: Bella Giarla had 13 kills, but the Lightning fell to 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 on Thursday in a Pacific Coast League match at Northwood High.

Sage Hill dropped to 6-15 on the season.

Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The Mustangs handled the Panthers 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 on Thursday, taking their record to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the Orange Coast League.

Costa Mesa travels to take on crosstown rival Estancia (13-8, 3-5) on Tuesday.