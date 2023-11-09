Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball holds off Torrey Pines in regional playoff opener

Huntington Beach’s Haylee LaFontaine (11), seen on Sept. 12, had 21 kills to lead the Oilers over Torrey Pines on Wednesday.

The Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball team wasn’t ready for the ride to be over.

After squandering a two-set lead and finding themselves on the brink of elimination, the Oilers pulled through for a 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 19-25, 16-14 win over San Diego Torrey Pines on Wednesday to begin the CIF State Southern California Regional Open Division playoffs.

Outside hitter Haylee LaFontaine had 21 kills to lead Huntington Beach (32-8). The Oilers have earned themselves a road date with the top team in the country in Mater Dei (40-2) on Saturday. The Monarchs swept Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 28-26, 25-15, 25-20 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.

Advertisement

“Not only am I playing a game that I love, and this is my last time playing indoor, but I’m also playing with all my best friends and people that I love,” LaFontaine said after playing her final home match as an Oiler. “It’s such a weird feeling, but I’m enjoying every second of it.”

Setter Dani Sparks contributed 56 assists and two kills for Huntington Beach, which exited the section playoffs with a straight-sets defeat at Mira Costa (39-3).

LaFontaine and Sparks will both be heading off to Cal Poly San Luis Obsipo to play beach volleyball, among six players in the program to sign with a college in the fall signing period.

Opposite Taylor Ponchak had 19 kills, outside hitter Addison Williams added 13 kills, and middle blocker Kylie Leopard chipped in with nine kills for the Oilers.

“That fifth set was back and forth,” Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti said. “It could have gone either way. We were down 13-11 and outscored them 5-1. Obviously, you’re doing something right at that point, just stepped up and we made a few plays on defense. We finally blocked a ball out there, and it gave us the match point. Good transition play. Serving got tougher in set five.”

Also in the CIF State Southern California Regional girls’ volleyball playoffs:

JSerra 3, Edison 0: Summer Witherby had a dozen kills, but the visiting Chargers lost to the Lions 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 on Wednesday in a Division I playoff opener.

Adia McCown and Molly McCluskey each had seven kills for Edison (17-16). Sophie Vienna distributed 26 assists to go with 12 digs.

JSerra swept Orange Lutheran in the Division 2 section final.

South Torrance 3, Newport Harbor 2: Ella Olson had 31 kills, but the host Sailors were sunk by the Spartans 25-19, 16-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11 on Tuesday in a Division II regional playoff opener.

Newport Harbor finished its season at 18-17 overall.