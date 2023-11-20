Newport Harbor boys’ water polo is CIF regional finalist

Newport Harbor’s Mason Netzer (10), shown earlier in the season, scored a tying goal late in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division I title match on Saturday.

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team made JSerra earn it.

Two of the rivals’ four matches this season went to overtime, including Saturday’s CIF State Southern California Regional Division I title match at Mt. San Antonio College.

Each time, however, the Lions had the answer.

Senior Ryder Dodd scored 10 goals as JSerra finished off an undefeated season with a 14-10 overtime victory over the Sailors.

A week earlier, JSerra (30-0) had beaten Newport Harbor 16-10 in the CIF Southern Section Open Division title match.

Newport Harbor finished the season 28-5, with four of the five losses coming to JSerra.

UCLA-bound senior center Peter Castillo scored three goals in Saturday’s regional title match, while Pepperdine-bound senior Owen Tift and sophomore Connor Ohl scored two goals each. Junior goalkeeper Luke Harris played well with 13 saves.

Newport Harbor sophomore left-hander Mason Netzer scored in the final seconds of regulation, after the Sailors pulled Harris from the goal, to tie the score at 10-10. The Sailors rallied from a 5-1 deficit after the first quarter.

But JSerra scored four straight in overtime, finishing its undefeated season with a flurry.