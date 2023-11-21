Lucas Reynolds will succeed Kareem Captan as CdM boys’ water polo coach

Corona del Mar head coach Kareem Captan talks with his team during a timeout in a 2019 playoff game at Whittier College.

Things have come full circle for Lucas Reynolds.

The former Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo standout has been named the Sea Kings’ new head coach, CdM athletic director Brian Walsh announced Tuesday.

Walsh said that Kareem Captan, who recently led the Sea Kings to the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals, resigned to spend more time with his family. Captan had been CdM’s head coach since 2017 and assistant coach for several years before that.

Reynolds, like Captan, is a teacher at CdM.

“I am honored and humbled to lead a program I played for and a school that holds a special place in my heart,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am grateful for the mentorship of Coach Captan over the years, and I know I have some big shoes to fill. This journey is not just about winning games, it’s about mentoring and guiding these young men to success in and out of the pool. Together, with unwavering support from the administration and athletic department, we will continue to uphold the tradition of excellence at Corona del Mar.”

During his playing days for the Sea Kings, Reynolds was a second-team All-CIF selection and co-captain before graduating in 2009. He then went to UCLA, helping the Bruins reach two national championship games.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history, he trained and competed with the U.S. men’s senior national team before spending three years playing overseas.

Reynolds, 32, has assumed multiple roles with the CDM Aquatics community over the last decade. Those include 14U boys’ head coach, 16U boys’ director of development, 18U boys’ assistant coach, coach for the girls’ club program and the top assistant for the boys’ high school program.

“Lucas has played a key role in the recent success of our program,” Walsh said. “His connection with student-athletes and his familiarity with the CdM water polo community will assist in keeping this proud program on the right track moving forward.”