Olivier Renard’s header lifts Newport Harbor over CdM

Newport Harbor goalie Rocco Villareal makes a save against Corona del Mar on Wednesday in the Battle of the Bay boys’ soccer match.

Olivier Renard got his head to a long throw-in by Jake Shubin, deflecting the ball inside the far post to give the Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team an early lead.

In a passion-filled rivalry game, the Sailors had struck first, and the towering Renard was mobbed by his teammates at the corner flag on the Newport Harbor sideline.

The set-piece goal — buried in the second minute — held up, continuing a run of outstanding play by Newport Harbor. The Sailors kept the pressure on and walked away with a 1-0 victory at home in the Surf League opener on Wednesday, their eighth shutout in a dozen matches.

The Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team celebrates after a goal from Olivier Renard against Corona del Mar on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“It’s a blessing,” Renard said of playing a prominent role as a senior. “I’ve waited four years just to be in this position, especially to score on CdM. I’ve never beat them in my life, so I’m glad I could score and actually get a win. That’s all I really care about. I just want to win.”

Newport Harbor (10-1-1) extended its winning streak to nine games, behind a back line that featured Hayden Baker, Jack Davey, Renard and Landon Baker.

The Sailors worked in concert to dispossess the Sea Kings from the ball. When Newport Harbor got the ball back, it was in attack mode, the likes of Oswaldo Portillo, Beck Brosnan, Renard and CdM transfer Eduardo Hopkin furnishing multiple scoring opportunities.

Matt Wood made six saves for CdM (3-4-4), his best likely a lunging effort to get enough of Brosnan’s bid that was ticketed to sneak inside the right post in the 51st minute.

Corona del Mar goalie Matt Wood (00) makes a leaping save against Newport Harbor on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“They had so many chances,” CdM coach Eddie Bairam said. “Matt Wood, I think he was the best player on the pitch tonight. I think he was the man of the match tonight, if we’re honest. He made some big, big saves.”

Center back Callum Cianfrani also showed well, playing a physical game and making several key tackles in and around the box for the Sea Kings.

Corona del Mar’s best chance had come four minutes into the second half. Bryce Roberts brought the ball down the left wing, then traversed the goal line before playing the ball to Matt Riker, who pulled his shot wide of the left post.

Corona del Mar’s Bryce Roberts (12) dribbles the ball against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The Sea Kings would be unable to create another scoring opportunity until the final play. Gavin Karam sent a 30-yard free kick in on goal, but it bounced into the waiting arms of Sailors goalkeeper Rocco Villareal (three saves), who left no rebound. The referee’s whistle sounded thereafter.

“It’s just a matter of everybody does their job the right way, the best way they can,” said Newport Harbor coach Ignacio Cid, who called the win “super emotional” for his team. “You can just tell it’s not because they want to do a good job, but they want the team to do a good job, and they want to sacrifice themselves for the success of the group. If we can teach the kids that, then we’re in good shape.”

Corona del Mar goalie Matt Wood (00) dives for a save against Newport Harbor’s Olivier Renard (23) on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Brosnan, another senior experiencing a win over the crosstown rival for the first time, called the matchup the “best game every year.”

“Everyone in the whole school comes out for it,” Brosnan said. “Soccer doesn’t have the same turnout that other sports do, but Battle of the Bay, everyone always gets fired up, so you want to show up for your classmates and everyone at your school.”

Corona del Mar’s Logan Walsh (15) heads the ball with Newport Harbor’s Landon Baker in pursuit on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Additional boys’ soccer results around the area:

Edison 1, Los Alamitos 1: The Chargers remained unbeaten on the season with a draw at home to open Surf League competition on Wednesday.

Luca Petruolo tallied on the scoresheet for Edison (9-0-4), which plays at Newport Harbor on Friday.

Huntington Beach 6, Laguna Beach 1: The host Oilers had six different players get on the scoresheet in a blowout win over the Breakers in Wednesday’s match to begin Wave League play.

Biaggio Toneatto, Jonathan Acosta, Jack Overton, Greyson Simington, Brandon Lontok and Matias Calapaqui accounted for the goals for Huntington Beach (3-6-3).

Laguna Beach is now 3-9-1 overall.

Marina 4, Fountain Valley 2: Dominic Ortenzo’s two goals helped spur the Vikings past the Barons on Wednesday in a Wave League opener at home.

Vanson Vu and Ryan Spielman each had one goal for Marina (5-5-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Fountain Valley dropped to 5-7 overall.

Costa Mesa 6, Orange 1: The host Mustangs extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches in cruising past the Panthers on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match.

Gabriel Garcia, Carlos Alcala, Noe Martinez, Edwin Cervantes, Miguel Reyes and Gio Ortiz scored the goals for Costa Mesa (6-4-1, 5-0-1).

Estancia 2, Santa Ana 1: John Uchityl and Abraham Moreno found the back of the net for the Eagles on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Gabe Johner drew the assist on both goals for Estancia (5-8-2, 3-2-1).

Los Amigos 6, Loara 3: Julian Rivera recorded a hat-trick for the Lobos, who rode an offensive explosion to victory on Wednesday in a Garden Grove League match at Loara High.

Eduardo Reyes scored twice for Los Amigos (6-1-3, 2-1), and Nate Villicana also had a goal.

Godinez 6, Ocean View 1: The Seahawks dropped to 1-11-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the Golden West League with Wednesday’s road defeat.

Portola 4, Sage Hill 0: The visiting Lightning fell to 5-5-2 overall on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League opener.