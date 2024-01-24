CdM girls’ basketball rains in threes in win over Newport Harbor

Corona del Mar’s Julia Mork (22) drives to the basket against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Saturday.

The Corona del Mar girls’ basketball team could not have asked for a better start than it had on Saturday against its crosstown rival.

Sawyer Blumenkranz made two three-pointers, then Julia Mork did the same, and finally Sienna Knodegah found the range from distance after grabbing an offensive rebound.

When that sequence finished, the trio had combined to make the Sea Kings’ first five three-point attempts of the evening, scoring the initial 15 points of the game.

Advertisement

Blumenkranz, Mork and Knodegah went on to make a total of 10 three-pointers in the contest, as Corona del Mar beat Newport Harbor 55-28 in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday night at home.

Corona del Mar’s Ally Fagella (3) shoots from under the basket against Newport Harbor on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“We have a really good shooting team, this year especially,” said Mork, who led all players with five three-pointers in the contest. “[There is a] trust, just passing the ball, shooting it. Even when I miss a few, [we] just keep believing in ourselves and keep believing in our teammates.”

The gym filled up with the promise of a Battle of the Bay doubleheader on the hardwood, made possible by one team’s decision to give up their home game.

“Kudos to everyone who put it together,” CdM coach Brason Alexander said. “[Newport Harbor coach] Jillian [Angell] over there was willing to give up their home game. This is a great thing for the community. You see all the kids in the gym, so that’s just awesome. … They did a nice thing there. I think it’s awesome. It’s great for those girls.”

Corona del Mar’s Kayly Honig (10) drives to the basket against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Mork had a game-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and three steals for CdM (12-13). Knodegah scored a dozen points, and Blumenkranz had 11 points and two steals.

Mackenzie Kish and Samira Dass each recorded multiple steals for the Sea Kings off the bench.

“We’re a team,” Alexander added. “We have to play all 10 or 11 girls and really rotate. We pride ourselves on defense. … If we’re going to win games, it has to be on the defensive side. The kids have done a nice job. They’re all buying in. They’re all trying to get tougher, smarter.”

Newport Harbor’s Kaitlyn Leibe (13) tries to score over Corona del Mar defenders in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Kaitlyn Leibe has added to her game since being utilized primarily in the post early in her career at Newport Harbor (8-16). Now a senior, Leibe was bringing the ball up the court, contributing across the board. She had six points, four rebounds, three steals, three assists and three blocked shots.

“Sometimes, she shoots a little too much, and we need to pull that off a little bit,” Angell said of Leibe. “Sometimes, we’re like, ‘OK, you need to get inside. You’re the biggest person on the court. You still need to get inside and make a move.’ [She is] finding that balance where you can still do both.”

Ava Nolan sank two three-pointers en route to a team-best seven points for Newport Harbor. Gianna Briggs added six points, and Abigail George chipped in with three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Newport Harbor’s Gianna Briggs (2) and Corona del Mar’s Julia Mork (22) fight for a loose ball in the Battle of the Bay. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Corona del Mar 55, Newport Harbor 28

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Newport Harbor 2 - 10 - 6 - 10 — 28

Corona del Mar 17 - 13 - 12 - 13 — 55

NH — Nolan 7, Briggs 6, Leibe 6, Robinson 4, George 3, Seeley 2.

3-pt. goals — Nolan 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

CdM — Mork 15, Knodegah 12, Blumenkranz 11, Honig 7, Fagella 4, Kish 4, Dass 2.

3-pt. goals — Mork 5, Blumenkranz 3, Knodegah 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.