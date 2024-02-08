Pacifica Christian Orange County boys’ basketball bows out in Division 1 opener

Pacifica Christian’s EJ Spillman (2) drives hard to the basket against St. Francis’ Mazi Mosley (0) during Wednesday night’s game.

The Pacifica Christian Orange County High boys’ basketball team hosted a CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff game for the first time on Wednesday night.

That’s big for a program that’s only eight years old. This year’s Tritons, coming off a CIF State Division II championship game run, also won their second straight San Joaquin League title.

“The growth of our program, the success we’ve had, I think it’s remarkable,” Pacifica Christian coach Jeff Berokoff said. “Next year will be our ninth year. [We’ve won] three league titles, been to three CIF championship games, won a regional championship, been to the state championship … with kids who work really hard. It’s a really special thing.”

Pacifica Christian’s Logan Stewart (11) finds an opening for a shot under the basket against St. Francis on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

The Tritons battled after starting slow Wednesday against visiting La Cañada St. Francis, but were unable to fully climb that mountain. St. Francis moved on in the Division 1 playoffs with a 45-39 win, ending Pacifica Christian’s season.

The Golden Knights (20-10) will play at No. 2-seeded Windward in the second round Friday night.

Junior guard Mazi Mosley scored a game-high 18 points for St. Francis, which jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter.

Pacifica Christian’s Hudson Reynolds (10) drives to the basket against St. Francis on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

“You always have to be ready to compete,” Mosley said. “At any given moment, maybe a team not as skilled as us can work and beat us. I’m proud of my teammates for stepping up and playing defense. Everyone contributed all around for us to get the win.”

Junior guard EJ Spillman had 17 points for Pacifica Christian (18-11), which battled to within 11-10 by the end of the quarter but never led. The deficit stayed within single digits for most of the game.

Two free throws by Tritons senior Alex Stewart pulled the hosts within 25-23 late in the third quarter, before St. Francis’ Ethan Childs hit a three-pointer.

Pacifica Christian’s Alex Stewart (24) throws the ball down court for a fast break against St. Francis on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

That was one of eight makes from downtown for St. Francis, while Pacifica Christian made just one of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

“That’s hard, right?” Berokoff said. “You’ve got to make a couple. And we had some good shots around the basket, the ball just didn’t go in … We had great looks. The ball’s just got to go in a little bit to help you out.”

Junior Logan Stewart and sophomore Michael Noel each scored six points for the Tritons.

Pacifica Christian students cheer for their team during Wednesday’s game. (James Carbone)

In other boys’ basketball CIF openers Wednesday night:

Fountain Valley 54, Burbank Providence 50: The Barons survived on the road Wednesday night to open the Division 2AA playoffs.

Fountain Valley (18-12) will host Trabuco Hills in the second round Saturday night.

West Ranch 67, Edison 52: The Chargers finished their season 21-9 after losing on the road in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.

Corona del Mar 67, Aliso Niguel 36: Freshman Maxwell Scott had a team-high 14 points for the Sea Kings in their Division 2A opener on the road.

Jackson Harlan added 12 points and 10 rebounds for CdM (23-6), which hosts Palm Springs in the second round on Friday.

Marina 73, Beverly Hills 60: The Vikings earned a win to open the Division 2A playoffs at home.

Marina (22-7) plays at Temescal Canyon in the second round Friday.

Murrieta Valley 63, Newport Harbor 61: Cole Leinart led the Sailors with 21 points in the first round of the Division 2A playoffs on the road.

Dash Bastedo added 18 points for Newport Harbor (22-7).

Sage Hill 59, Wiseburn Da Vinci 54: The Lightning earned a close home win in a Division 3AA opener.

Sage Hill (16-12) hosts Oaks Christian in the second round Friday.

Huntington Beach 58, Gahr 52: The Oilers earned a road win in a Division 3A opener.

Huntington Beach (17-12) hosts Northwood in the second round Friday.

Costa Mesa 86, Burbank Burroughs 77: The Mustangs started the Division 4AA playoffs with a home win.

Costa Mesa (17-12) plays at Brea Olinda in the second round Friday night.

Estancia 56, Thacher 43: Senior guard Jaedon Hose-Shea scored 30 points for the Eagles in their Division 4A opener on the road.

Estancia (22-8) hosts Carter in the second round Friday.

Los Amigos 65, River Springs Magnolia 22: Richie Toledo scored 17 points for the Lobos in their Division 5A home win.

Thomas Pacheco scored nine points for Los Amigos (19-8), which travels to Coachella Valley in the second round Friday.

