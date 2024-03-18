Hoag Classic again brings elite field to Newport Beach

Ernie Els, shown chipping onto the 15th green on Sunday last year, is the defending Hoag Classic champion.

Scott Easton spent 15 years as the director of operations for the PGA Tour tournament in the desert formerly known as the Bob Hope Classic.

That was followed by a few years at Live Nation Entertainment, where he mostly helped produce live music projects.

Easton, 56, had an itching to get back into golf, though, and he couldn’t really beat Newport Beach Country Club for a venue.

Advertisement

“When I did leave the Hope, I did tell the tour, ‘If the Hoag Classic ever comes available, please let me know,’” Easton said. “I feel really blessed to be in this role that I really wanted. Everyone talks about manifesting. That’s a big buzz word these days. Maybe I manifested it to happen, I don’t know.”

The first-year executive director of the Hoag Classic takes over for Jeff Purser, who retired. One thing that didn’t change is that another dynamite player field is set to come to Newport Beach this weekend for the PGA Tour Champions event.

Ernie Els is set to attempt to defend his title from last year, when the South African became the fourth two-time event winner. Nobody has won the Hoag Classic three times.

Newport Beach resident Fred Couples is always a fan favorite at the Hoag Classic golf tournament. (File Photo)

The 80-player field also includes Orange County residents Fred Couples and Paul Goydos. Couples is one of the two-time Hoag Classic winners, with titles in 2010 and 2014.

Other familiar names in the field include Davis Love, Mark O’Meara, Corey Pavin, David Duval, John Daly and two-time event winner Jay Haas (2007 and 2016). They’re competing for a total purse of $2 million, including $300,000 to the champion.

Doug Barron, from Memphis, Tenn., came close last year. A missed five-foot putt on No. 18 on Sunday was the only thing that kept him from forcing a playoff with Els to determine the winner.

Barron, 54, ended up missing most of last season due to elbow injuries, and he said his right elbow is still painful but manageable. He’s excited to return to Orange County.

“I love the golf course, and some of our best friends live in Corona del Mar,” Barron said. “Actually, this year, they just built a new house down in the flower-named streets … I know you’ve had a ton of rain this winter. But, I mean, Newport Beach is where everyone aspires to wish they could live. It’s a pretty cool place.”

Rob Labritz finished tied for fourth at the Hoag Classic last year, matching his best finish of the year at the U.S. Senior Open.

Fans watch the action on the 18th hole on the final day of last year’s Hoag Classic. (File Photo)

Labritz, 52, is easy to root for, as a former longtime club professional in New York who is now playing full-time for PGA Tour Champions.

Southern California is also to his liking, he said, as his brother lives in Burbank and his sister lived in Dana Point before moving back to the East Coast.

“It’s been a dream come true to be out here, to be honest with you,” Labritz said. “I waited 50 years of my life to kind of make it out here. It’s been awesome to be able to just work on your golf game every day. It makes a huge difference in how you improve, that’s for sure.”

The Hoag Classic features the Aston Martin Newport Beach Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday, which is open to the public. Gates open at 8 a.m.

Tournament weekend begins Friday, with the opening round featuring tee times from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Easton said he sees the Hoag Classic as more of a lifestyle event, a whole week of events built around a super-solid golf tournament. Bruce Cook touched on some of those entertainment options in his Daily Pilot column last week.

Doug Barron reacts to seeing his ball close to the pin on the 18th hole during last year’s Hoag Classic golf tournament. (File Photo)

On Saturday, a celebrity group that follows the pros will raise money for military charities, and Reggie Bush, Matt Barkley and Marshall Faulk are committed.

“The goal of that is to attract non-golfers,” Easton said. “If you’re not a golfer but you have an opportunity to go see some TV star or NFL star, some other type of celebrity, hopefully you’ll come out and enjoy the food and beverages we have to offer and different opportunities.”

