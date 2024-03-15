The Crowd: Newport Beach Country Club ready to again welcome PGA champions for annual Hoag Classic

Onlookers take in the view from a grassy knoll overlooking Newport Beach Country Club at a previous Hoag Classic. This year’s event takes place next week.

Next week the Hoag Classic welcoming PGA champions takes Newport and all of the SoCal golf world by storm, unveiling an outstanding week of sport, celebration and community outreach hosted by Newport Beach Country Club.

All the action benefits the life-saving work of the Hoag Hospital healthcare umbrella covering multiple institutes involved in cutting edge research and all aspects of treatment, recovery and patient care.

On Tuesday, the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast welcomes golf legend David Duval at Hotel VEA, Newport Beach, for a lively one-on-one interview and interaction with the crowd. Then, on Wednesday , Aston Martin Newport Beach, a major tournament sponsor, produces the much-anticipated Aston Martin Newport Beach Legends Pro-Am. More than 400 golfers are registered to join the pros.

The roar of the crowd rises as golf pros make the shot at a previous Hoag Classic benefiting Hoag Hospital charities. (Courtesy of Hoag Classic)

Tee times for the opening round Friday, presented by City National Bank, are set for 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Round 2 on Saturday is billed as Military Appreciation Day, welcoming both active duty and veterans with complimentary admission including a guest. Sponsor CoreLogic makes this possible. At the end of play, a Military Honoree Recognition Reception is planned to take place on the 17th and 18th greens. A surprise celeb entertainer, yet to be revealed, will entertain the golf fans.

Fans view the Hoag Classic gather on the greens in the shadow of Fashion Island at the PGA Tour of Champions benefiting Hoag Hospital. (Courtesy of Hoag Classic)

The final Sunday round of golf at Newport Beach Country Club may determine if defending champion Ernie Els will take the trophy for a second year in a row. Competing in the legends field will be local fan favorite and former Hoag Classic champ Fred Couples joining Billy Andrede, John Daly, Jay Haas, Kirk Triplett, Duffy Waldorf, Corey Pavin, Tom Lehman, and Y.E. Yang, among many more. Kingston Technology sponsors play on the final day with an awards ceremony and celebration capping the afternoon.

Sunday is also “Student Day” on the greens. Young people 18 and under will receive complimentary admission and a special chance to meet the players at the Kingston Technology Autograph Arena. On the first tee, a chipping clinic will have kids at 2 p.m. on the chipping green for a little real competition. In addition, Kingston joins Hoag Charity Sports funding $70,000 in student scholarships through Hoag for employee family grants. A Sunday reception will present the awards to deserving students advancing their educational goals.

Of course, all week long the parties and hospitality tents will draw crowds raising a toast to their favorite players and to the charitable community work of Hoag. VEA Newport Beach Resort will be a central gathering locale for much of the social action, beginning with an opening event unfolding on Friday.

Of special note this year, a unique experience is offered. It’s billed as the “Newport Beach Luxury Club” in conjunction with the planned Ritz-Carlton Residences on the edge of Fashion Island, adjacent to the Hotel VEA and overlooking Newport Beach Country Club and the ocean. The exclusive sponsor hospitality package pulls out all stops for the select Classic supporters who are seeking the best of the best experience on and off the course during the weeklong event.

“Guests who purchase the special pass will be entitled to enter an exclusive area near the VEA, along with valet parking, shuttle service to the tournament, a private space in the NBCC clubhouse and entrance to two exclusive spectator structures on the No. 5 and No. 17 tees, where menus curated by the executive chefs of the Pendry Newport Beach and Balboa Bay Resort will be available,” stated Tournament Executive Director Scott Easton.

Joining the classic executive team this year, Easton, 56, comes with a resume boasting top level experience in association with major national event productions including shows with Live Nation and sports events with Desert Charities.

“I got my dream job,” Easton said. “This event is one of the finest on the PGA Champions Tour, and it is because it takes place here at Newport Beach Country Club.”

Golfers putt a final stroke as the crowd gathers to watch from hospitality tents at Newport Beach Country Club at the Hoag Classic. (Courtesy of Hoag Classic)

The sports and entertainment pro explains that the success is in large part due to local enthusiasm and support. Easton and team will manage some 800 volunteers making the tournament happen. With a purse of $2 million and even more world-class golfers including Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, and Steve Strickers, the Hoag Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel and seen on some 145 countries including outlets provided by PGA Tour overseas television associates. Since its early days, the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour has raised more than $25 million for charity. That’s a qualified hole-in-one like no other.

For more information, and tickets visit HoagClassic.com.