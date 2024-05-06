Edison girls’ lacrosse reflects on third straight Sunset League title

Edison’s Haylie Scrimgeour reaches out to congratulate teammate Lauren Salem after she scored a goal against St. Margaret’s during Thursday’s match.

Within a few years on the Sunset League girls’ lacrosse scene, Edison High went from the chaser to the team being chased.

So it was significant when the Chargers held off a young and determined Huntington Beach side in league this season, emerging with a 10-9 victory on the road.

Edison ended up earning its third straight Sunset League crown.

“I think that’s our biggest accomplishment this season,” senior co-captain Brooklynn Peters said. “Yeah, we might not have gotten far in CIF, but winning league is a big thing for us.”

Edison’s Brooklynn Peters (center) advances the ball well defended by Kaitlin McRae of St. Margaret’s (right) during Thursday’s match. (Eric Licas)

The Chargers’ visit to the postseason was indeed brief. They fell 14-8 to visiting St. Margaret’s in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Thursday night.

Edison (10-9), which also played a difficult preseason schedule and started the season 1-6, had to try to rally in the second half after falling behind 9-0 at halftime to the Tartans.

They did win the second half, but could only pull within five goals late.

“Sometimes it’s a big game, and we just lacked a little confidence going into it,” Edison coach Olivia Smart said. “That comeback wouldn’t have been possible had we not played all those difficult games at the beginning. I think that mentally they stuck with the game, and going through those losses is really what helped them do that.”

Edison’s Lauren Salem scores a goal against St. Margaret’s in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Junior Mackenzie Farley led visiting St. Margaret’s (13-7) with seven goals, helping her team avenge a 12-11 nonleague loss to Edison on March 16.

Peters had three goals to pace Edison, and junior Lauren Salem scored twice. Ashley Brown, Isabella Reyes and Haylie Scrimgeour added one goal each.

“We finished playing our game,” said Edison senior attacker Katie Wright, another team captain along with senior defender Katie Baker. “We just didn’t start playing our game.”

The Edison and St. Margaret’s girls’ lacrosse teams battle for possession during Thursday’s match. (Eric Licas)

Junior goalkeeper Isa Perdomo made 10 saves for the Chargers.

“She’s really stepped up for us,” Smart said. “She wants to get better really badly and works really, really hard.”

St. Margaret’s was eliminated in a Division 1 quarterfinal match Saturday against No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Marlborough, 15-9.