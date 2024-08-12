Trinity Rodman, Jenna Nighswonger help Team USA women’s soccer earn Olympic gold

Trinity Rodman of the United States, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the quarterfinal women’s soccer match between the United States and Japan at the Parc des Princes at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 3.

With pink braids in her hair and a move the world got to know as the “Trin Spin,” Newport Beach native Trinity Rodman was certainly a talked-about athlete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Rodman and Huntington Beach native Jenna Nighswonger helped the Team USA women’s soccer team ascend back to the top of the podium.

Mallory Swanson scored in the 57th minute as the United States beat Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal match on Saturday, earning its first gold medal in women’s soccer since 2012.

“I bawled,” Rodman told ESPN after the final whistle. “I didn’t think I was going to cry ... but oh my gosh, that was the hardest, most exhausting experience of my life, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Rodman, 22, who played one year of high school soccer at Corona del Mar High, tallied three goals and one assist in the Olympics, including the match-winner in the quarterfinals against Japan.

She teamed with fellow forwards Swanson and Sophia Smith to come up with a nickname for the trio — “Triple Espresso” — on the Today Show. Rodman, Swanson and Smith combined for 10 of the United States’ 12 goals in the tournament.

Nighswonger, 23, played defender for Team USA and also earned her first gold medal. She played high school soccer for two years at Huntington Beach High.

“So so grateful to be an Olympic gold medalist!!!,” she said in an Instagram post. “To be able to compete in the Olympics with such an amazing group of women and represent the USA is something I will cherish forever ... thankful for all the support along the way!”