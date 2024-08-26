Fountain Valley football tops Ocean View, extends winning streak in openers

Fountain Valley receiver Charles Grover makes an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Ocean View defender Ivan Ortiz wraps him up on Friday.

Fountain Valley would not mind if every football season began as the last few have.

The train remained on the tracks for the offense in season openers, as the visiting Barons rolled past Ocean View 49-6 on Friday night in a nonleague game.

Senior quarterback Lucas Alexander compiled 359 passing yards and six touchdowns (one rushing). Senior wide receiver Luke Taylor made four catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yard catch and run for the first score of the game.

Fountain Valley receiver Luke Taylor (24) makes a catch on the run for a touchdown as Ocean View defender Romeo Lozano gives chase. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’re a scoring offense,” senior Nolan Olivares said of Alexander’s performance. “That’s what we do. We put up 50 points [in the] first game. It’s what we do. It’s what we did last year. It’s what we’re going to do again.”

Fountain Valley, which has won four consecutive season openers, has averaged 50 points per game over the last three. That includes a 49-46 win over Troy last year, as well as a 52-14 victory over Valencia in 2022.

Olivares, the team’s leading receiver in each of the past two seasons, was featured out of the backfield against the Seahawks, turning four carries into 52 yards and a touchdown. An all-around player, he also lined up in the defensive secondary and converted all seven extra-point attempts as a kicker.

Fountain Valley running back Nolan Olivares (13) makes a move to break a tackle as he runs for open space and a touchdown. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Nolan’s a really agile player,” Taylor said. “He can play anywhere. It was a real good switch up for him. He likes running back. We can also put him at receiver. … He loves it.”

Senior tight end Brady Tomko had three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Seniors Charles Grover and Cole Andrews each added a receiving touchdown.

Fountain Valley jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Seahawks created a turnover near the red zone in front of their lone scoring drive. Senior linebacker Samuel Cabrera and senior nose guard Emanuel Cantoran combined on the tackle that forced the fumble.

Fountain Valley quarterback Lucas Alexander (7) finds a receiver during a nonleague football opener against Ocean View on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ocean View leaned on the ground game from there, as senior running back William Pardue ripped off gains of 11 and 13 yards in front of a goal-line plunge into the end zone.

Junior linebacker Matthew Simeta delivered 1½ sacks for the Barons on defense. Taylor had an interception, and Olivares also forced a fumble that the Seahawks were able to recover.

Senior strong safety AC Trang blocked a punt, and junior defensive end Munir Beshir rushed up the middle to block the extra-point kick following the Pardue touchdown.

Ocean View running back William Pardue (4) breaks tackles for a first down against Fountain Valley on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think their style of offense allows us to put more people in the box,” Fountain Valley coach David Gutierrez said. “They were kind of just working off of what they give us, and then we’re going to be disciplined and line up in the right spot, have great eyes and get our feet to the ball.”

Ocean View inducted the first class into its football Hall of Fame. The honorees were Todd Norman (Notre Dame), Kody Afusia (Hawaii), Randy Karliner (Wyoming), and the 1989 team that won the Sunset League title.

Daniel Hernandez, the second-year coach of Ocean View, said he wanted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place against Fountain Valley because it was a local game. He added that the Seahawks had not played the Barons in more than three decades.

Ocean View quarterback Isaac Young (17) finds a receiver under pressure from Fountain Valley’s Ashton Le on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I got the support I needed for it to go off because of my athletic director, Tim Walsh, because of our administration,” Hernandez said. “They helped guide me in making sure the process was done correctly.”

Hernandez called playing the Barons a “litmus test” for his group.

“The reality is we have to set a standard and expectation for ourselves,” Hernandez said. “Our expectation is to want to be in these games and compete. Maybe we’re a year or two away from competing with them, maybe we don’t get to the level they’re at in the next year or two, but that’s the goal.”

Ocean View running back William Pardue (4) leaps forward as he is hit by Fountain Valley’s Matthew Simeta on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Fountain Valley 49, Ocean View 6

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Fountain Valley 14 - 7 - 21 - 7 — 49

Ocean View 0 - 6 - 0 - 0 — 6

FIRST QUARTER

FV — Taylor 95 pass from Alexander (Olivares kick), 8:00.

FV — Grover 13 pass from Alexander (Olivares kick), 1:17.

SECOND QUARTER

FV — Olivares 33 run (Olivares kick), 10:41.

OV — Pardue 3 run (Foster kick blocked), 6:11.

THIRD QUARTER

FV — Alexander 1 run (Olivares kick), 7:55.

FV — Tomko 39 pass from Alexander (Olivares kick), 6:37.

FV — Taylor 65 pass from Alexander (Olivares kick), 3:53.

FOURTH QUARTER

FV — Tomko 49 pass from Alexander (Olivares kick), 6:42.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

FV — Olivares, 4-52, 1 TD.

OV — Pardue, 8-38, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

FV — Alexander, 14-20-0, 359, 5 TDs.

OV — Young, 3-9-1, 17.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

FV — Taylor, 4-183, 2 TDs.

OV — Morales, 2-9.

