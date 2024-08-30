High School Roundup: Fountain Valley football falls to Esperanza in final seconds

Fountain Valley running back Nolan Olivares, seen against Ocean View on Aug. 23, had a 59-yard rushing touchdown on Thursday against Esperanza.

Junior quarterback Travis Frazier’s 6-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Coen Ali with six seconds remaining was the difference, as Fountain Valley fell to Esperanza 24-20 in a nonleague game on Thursday night at Yorba Linda High.

Fountain Valley trailed 10-0 in the second quarter, before a 59-yard rushing touchdown by senior Nolan Olivares cut the deficit to a field goal. The Barons made a goal-line stand defensively to keep the score at 10-7 heading into halftime.

The second half yielded two additional red-zone stops for the Barons — the first on an interception in the end zone by senior cornerback Charles Grover. The second came via a turnover on downs.

Senior quarterback Lucas Alexander accounted for two lead-changing scores in the second half. He connected with senior receiver Luke Taylor on a 5-yard touchdown pass for a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Alexander added a 6-yard rushing touchdown with a minute left to make it a 20-17 advantage for the Barons, but the Aztecs drove 67 yards with no timeouts for the game-winning score.

Fountain Valley (1-1) takes on Marina in a nonleague game on Sept. 6 at Boswell Field at Westminster High.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Woodbridge 1: Senior outside hitter Aubrey Spallone had a dozen kills, 15 digs and three service aces, as the visiting Mustangs defeated the Warriors 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday in a nonleague match.

Junior setter Isabel Ortega-Davidson contributed 16 assists, 10 digs, six kills and three aces for Costa Mesa (8-5). Junior opposite Abby Pham had six kills, and junior middle blocker Lucca Miller added four kills.

Estancia 14, Costa Mesa 0: Senior quarterback Jaydin McClure completed eight of 18 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, as the host Eagles topped the rival Mustangs on Wednesday in the Battle for the Bell game.

Sophomore Aisleen Avalos had seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for Estancia (4-2).

The Eagles also received five interceptions from their defense. Senior Peyton Thomas picked off two passes, and senior Kendy Osorio, senior Estephanie Lomas and Avalos each had one interception.

Costa Mesa is 1-1 overall.